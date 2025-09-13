Avs Use Third-Period Comeback to Defeat Utah 5-3 in Rookie Showcase

Asan Sarkenov's two first-period goals along with a third-period comeback helped the Avalanche defeat the Utah Mammoth 5-3 in the opening game of the Rookie Showcase at South Suburban Sports Complex on Friday.

"[It was an] oustanding effort all the way through the game," Colorado Eagles Head Coach Mark Letestu, who is serving as the Avs' Head Coach for this tournament, said after the game.

At 12:45 of the first period, Sarkenov opened the scoring with a net-front shot set up by a low-to-high feed from Vincent Desjardins.

Sarkenov doubled Colorado’s lead at 15:54 of the first period with a one-timer from the high slot set up by Evan Friesen’s feed off the rush.

At 17:32 of the first period, Sam Lipkin put the Mammoth on the board from the low slot.

Miko Matikka tied the game for Utah at 9:47 of the third period with a wrist shot from the high slot.

The Mammoth took a 3-2 lead at 16:45 of the third period when Michal Kunc scored via a left-circle shot.

Just 33 seconds later, Sean Behrens, who missed the entire 2024-25 season due to injury, tied the game at 17:18 of the third period with a wrist shot from the slot.

"It's been almost a year," Behrens said. "So just to be playing again is unreal. And to be able to get one (goal) is even better."