Kadri Scores Twice as Part of Offensive Showcase as Avalanche Defeats Flames 9-2

Extinguished the Flames

Nazem Kadri scored two power-play goals in 66 seconds as a part of an Avalanche of tallies as Colorado defeated the Calgary Flames 9-2 at Ball Arena on Monday. Jack Drury, Gabriel Landeskog, Parker Kelly, Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, Sam Malinski and Artturi Lehkonen all each added a tally for the Avs, who scored at least eight goals in a game for the fourth time this season.

"It's huge," Kadri said about the Avs starting 3/3 on the power play on Monday. "We've been rolling on the PP. We feel like we can go out there on any given power play and score a big goal. When you have that swagger and that confidence, it starts to grow."

Additionally, Cale Makar posted three assists while Brock Nelson, MacKinnon, Necas, Kelly and Drury each added two helpers. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced, Colorado received offensive contributions across its lineup, with 11 different Avs posting at least one point. After the game, Kelly spoke about his the play of several of his teammates.

“I think a guy like Sam Malinski, he’s just using his legs a lot right now," Kelly said. "Easy breakouts when you’re on the ice with him. He can kind of be a one-man breakout and feed us with a lot of speed to go create offensive zone stuff. And it’s probably not flashy, but Kivy’s (Joel Kiviranta) game is just so rock solid and I could say the same about Jack (Drury) too. I think those three guys might get overlooked sometimes, but they’re always going to do it the right way. We’re very lucky to have a lot of guys who probably aren’t going to be on the scoresheet every night, or maybe not producing well, but they’re always going to do the right things. So, we’re really lucky to have guys like that.”

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 49-14-10.

“It’s easy to play behind [the team]," Wedgewood said. "There was a little bit there at home, we were struggling there for a few. Guys wanted to take advantage of our opportunity, go out there, and step up for Naz (Nazem Kadri), and he did it himself. You get up early like that, you get a 5-on-3, capitalize twice. Makes it really hard on an opposing team coming into this building to come back from that. Credit to the guys, right out of the gate, we were ready to go. A really good game."