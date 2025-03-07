MacKinnon and Makar Combine For 11 Points to Help Avalanche Defeat Sharks 7-3

Avalanche Improve to 4-0-0 on Current Homestand

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

An Avalanche of Goals

Cale Makar posted a career-high six points (2g/4a) and Nathan MacKinnon registered five points (2g/3a) as the Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at Ball Arena on Thursday. In addition to reaching the 300-assist milestone, Makar became the first defenseman to record at least two goals and at least four assists in one game since Paul Coffey on March 14, 1986. Martin Necas, Artturi Lehkonen and Jonathan Drouin each posted two points while Joel Kiviranta added a goal. In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

"Just amazing," MacKinnon said about Makar. "Tough to find a better player in this league. [He's] pkaying half the game and doing what he does every night. It's amazing."

The Avalanche have now won four-consecutive games and improved to 37-24-2.

"I thought we were dialed in and focused and on our toes from the start of the game," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "We had really good hunger. I loved our first period."

How It Happened

Kiviranta opened the scoring at 4:19 of the first period while the Avs were short-handed with his 12th goal of the season via a left-circle wrist shot off the rush.

The Avs doubled their lead on the power play 6:43 of the first when Makar scored his 23rd goal of the season via a one-timer from the top of the right circle. With that goal, Makar tied Sandis Ozolinsh for the most power-play goals by a defenseman in franchise history (39).

Fabian Zetterlund put the Sharks on the board with a power-play goal at 10:08 of the opening frame.

At 19:58 of the first, Drouin gave the Avs a 3-1 lead on the power play with his eighth goal of the year via a shot from below the right circle to finish an incredible passing sequence with Lehkonen and Necas.

Necas put the Avs ahead 4-1 on the power play at 40 seconds of the middle frame with his 21st goal of the season via a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

The Avs took a 5-1 lead at 10:54 of the second period when MacKinnon scored his 24th goal of the season via a shot from the goal line, finishing the rebound created by Makar's shot that deflected off the end boards. Makar picked up the 300th assist of his career on the goal.

MacKinnon scored his second of the game and 25th of the season at 5:21 of the third period when he capitalized on a rebound from the low slot to give the Avalanche a 6-1 lead.

Macklin Celebrini scored for San Jose on the power play at 8:10 of the third period to make it 6-2.

The Avs took a 7-2 lead when Makar scored his second of the game and 24th of the season with a wrist shot from the point at 9:00 of the third period.

William Eklund made it 7-3 with a goal at 17:24 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche continue their homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 5 p.m. MT on My20, Altitude, Altitude+ and NHL Network.

News Feed

Avalanche Acquire Nelson, Dufour From New York

Avalanche’s Trio of Team Canada Stars Reflect on 4 Nations Face-Off

Skating with the Sharks

Avalanche Use Three-Goal Third Period to Defeat Penguins 4-1

Avalanche Sign Scheel

Tuesday Tilt Against Pittsburgh

Jr. Avs Have Unforgettable Experience at Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament

MacKinnon Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Avalanche Acquire Lindgren, Vesey and Kempf From Rangers

Going Wild: Avalanche Defeat Minnesota 5-2, Move Into Tie For Third Place in Central Division

A Meeting with Minnesota

Colorado Avalanche Team Up with Local Artist to Celebrate Black Excellence

Avalanche Beat Devils 5-1 on Pride Night to Kick Off Six-Game Homestand

Dancing with the Devils

Avalanche Fall Just Short in Central Division Clash

Sunday in St. Louis

Avalanche Fall 2-1 to Nashville Predators

Miles Wood’s Journey to 500 NHL Games