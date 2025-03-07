MacKinnon and Makar Combine For 11 Points to Help Avalanche Defeat Sharks 7-3

An Avalanche of Goals

Cale Makar posted a career-high six points (2g/4a) and Nathan MacKinnon registered five points (2g/3a) as the Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at Ball Arena on Thursday. In addition to reaching the 300-assist milestone, Makar became the first defenseman to record at least two goals and at least four assists in one game since Paul Coffey on March 14, 1986. Martin Necas, Artturi Lehkonen and Jonathan Drouin each posted two points while Joel Kiviranta added a goal. In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

"Just amazing," MacKinnon said about Makar. "Tough to find a better player in this league. [He's] pkaying half the game and doing what he does every night. It's amazing."

The Avalanche have now won four-consecutive games and improved to 37-24-2.

"I thought we were dialed in and focused and on our toes from the start of the game," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "We had really good hunger. I loved our first period."