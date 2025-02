Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. The Avalanche posted 25 shots on goal and hit the post three different times. In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced.

"He was solid," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Blackwood's performance. "I thought he did a nice job. They created some really good looks and had some power-play looks. He kept us in the game."