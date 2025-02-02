Avalanche Shutout Flyers 2-0, Complete Perfect Homestand

Blanking the Flyers

Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves in his second-consecutive shutout to help the Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 at Ball Arena on Sunday. Samuel Girard and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for the Avalanche while Jonathan Drouin posted two assists.

“[It] feels good,” Girard said. “I don’t think the first period today was very good from us, but I think we came back strong [in] the second and the third.”

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 31-21-2.

"I don't think we've given up very many high-danger chances in the last couple of games," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the team's defending. "I think we've done a nice job defending, and when we have a breakdown, [Blackwood has] been there. So I'd say it's [a] combination of both, which is the way it should be."