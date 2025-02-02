Avalanche Shutout Flyers 2-0, Complete Perfect Homestand

MacKinnon Records 10th-Career 20-Goal Season

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Blanking the Flyers

Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves in his second-consecutive shutout to help the Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 at Ball Arena on Sunday. Samuel Girard and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for the Avalanche while Jonathan Drouin posted two assists.

“[It] feels good,” Girard said. “I don’t think the first period today was very good from us, but I think we came back strong [in] the second and the third.”

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 31-21-2.

"I don't think we've given up very many high-danger chances in the last couple of games," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the team's defending. "I think we've done a nice job defending, and when we have a breakdown, [Blackwood has] been there. So I'd say it's [a] combination of both, which is the way it should be."

How It Happened

Girard opened the scoring with his third goal of the season via a shot from the slot off the rush at 8:33 of the second period set up by Casey Mittelstadt's feed.

Scoring his 20th goal of the season, MacKinnon doubled Colorado's lead on the power play with a left-circle wrist shot at 17:28 of the middle frame. That tally marked MacKinnon's eighth-consecutive 20-goal season and the 10th such campaign of his career.

With that tally, MacKinnon became the fifth player in franchise history to post at least 10 seasons of 20 goals or more, joining Joe Sakic, Milan Hejduk, Peter Stastny and Michel Goulet.

Additionally, he became the first player in the NHL to reach the 80-point mark this season.

Next Up

The Avalanche begin a three-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

