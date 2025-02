How You Drouin?

Jonathan Drouin scored two goals and added an assist to help the Avalanche defeat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 at Ball Arena on Friday. Martin Necas, Cale Makar and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves in his first shutout with the Avalanche.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 30-21-2.