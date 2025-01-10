Colorado Secures Win Over Wild with an Avalanche of Goals

Scoring in St. Paul

The Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 6-1 at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Jonathan Drouin and Josh Manson each recorded two points while Logan O'Connor, Ross Colton, Parker Kelly, and Artturi Lehkonen each added a goal. In net, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced, including 13 in the third period.

"I really liked a lot of things in our game tonight," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "And [it] started with just the attention to detail in our game that we felt like was required."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 26-16-1.

"Overall, [it was a] really good team effort when it comes talking, defending, committed with and without the puck," Bednar said. "So [it was a] really good game from our guys."