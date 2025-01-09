Avalanche Fall 3-1 to Blackhawks

Parssinen Scores First Goal with Colorado

CA-2425-AWAY-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 3-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Wednesday. Juuso Parssinen scored his first goal with the Avalanche and Trent Miner made 17 saves in his first-career NHL start.

How It Happened

Parssinen opened the scoring at 6:14 of the first period after he intercepted a pass in the defensive zone, raced up the right-wing side and went top shelf with a backhand shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Chicago's Ilya Mikheyev tied the game at 16:48 of the first period with a shot from the left doorstep.

The Blackhawks took the lead at 10:17 when Frank Nazar scored off the rush with a shot from the low slot.

Connor Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead at 11:54 of the third period with a right-circle wrist shot.

Next Up

The Avalanche continue their road trip against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

