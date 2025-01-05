Avalanche Fall 2-1 to Canadiens in Shootout

How It Happened

Rantanen opened the scoring at 9:01 of the first with his 23rd goal of the season and his 100th power-play goal from the right doorstep off a feed from Nathan MacKinnon. That goal extended Rantanen's point streak to 13 games, tied for the longest active streak in the NHL this season.

"He's been phenomenal," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar saod about Rantanen. "Not just [on the] power play, but obviously that's a strength of his. He's one of those one-shot goal-scorers. When you need a big goal, we saw it the other night (Thursday), you need a big goal, you've got a guy over there that can score from all kinds of areas on that side of the ice and on the power play."