Avalanche Fall 2-1 to Canadiens in Shootout

Defeat at Home
The Avalanche lost 2-1 in a shootout to the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena on Saturday. Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced in net.
Rantanen Extends Point Streak to 13 Games, Blackwood Makes 23 Saves
The Avalanche lost 2-1 in a shootout to the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena on Saturday. Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced in net.
Rantanen opened the scoring at 9:01 of the first with his 23rd goal of the season and his 100th power-play goal from the right doorstep off a feed from Nathan MacKinnon. That goal extended Rantanen's point streak to 13 games, tied for the longest active streak in the NHL this season.
"He's been phenomenal," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar saod about Rantanen. "Not just [on the] power play, but obviously that's a strength of his. He's one of those one-shot goal-scorers. When you need a big goal, we saw it the other night (Thursday), you need a big goal, you've got a guy over there that can score from all kinds of areas on that side of the ice and on the power play."
Cole Caufield pulled Montreal level at 13:25 of the third with a right-circle wrist shot off the rush.
In the shootout, Caufield and Kirby Dach scored to win the game for the Canadiens.
The Avalanche conclude their four-game homestand against the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.