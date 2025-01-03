Devon Toews' OT Winner Completes Avalanche's Incredible Comeback Victory Against Buffalo

Makar Scores Twice, Avalanche Win Sixth-Straight Game

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

A Comeback Win to Start 2025

After trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Avalanche came back to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 in overtime at Ball Arena on Thursday. Devon Toews scored the game-winning goal, Cale Makar added two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon recorded three assists.

This win marked the Avalanche's sixth-straight victory and improved the team's record to 24-15-0.

“[The] best part was probably [that] the crowd was electric the last [part of the] third period," Mikko Rantanen said. "It was so loud. So thanks to the fans, for sure."

How It Happened

The Sabres opened the scoring on the power play at 13:17 of the first period when Jason Zucker scored from the right doorstep.

Bowen Byram doubled Buffalo's lead off the rush at 17:10 of the opening frame.

Zucker's second of the night put Buffalo ahead 3-0 with a shot from the doorstep at 11:08 of the second period.

At 14:58 of the middle frame, Makar scored his 12th goal of the season with a wrist shot that went top-shelf from the right circle after deking around Zucker at the top of the right circle.

Just 65 seconds into the third period, Ross Colton cut the Avs' deficit in half with his 12th tally of the year via a shot from the left doorstep.

Buffalo took a 4-2 lead at 1:27 of the third when Zach Benson scored a wraparound goal while Avs goalie Scott Wedgewood was laying down injured in the net. Mackenzie Blackwood replaced then Wedgewood in the Avs' net.

The Avs answered less than three minutes later, at 4:17, when Rantanen scored his signature right-circle one-timer on the power play for his 22nd goal of the season.

Zucker scored his third of the night to give the Sabres a 5-3 lead at 16:09 of the third with a shot from the right doorstep.

With the Avs having an extra attacker with their net empty, Makar scored his second goal of the game and 13th of the season via a left-circle slap shot at 17:34.

With just eight seconds in regulation and the Avs having an extra attacker, Jonathan Drouin scored his third goal of the year via a one-timer from the slot.

In overtime, Toews stole the puck from Tage Thompson and created a breakaway for himself and scored his third goal of the season to complete the Avs' comeback 48 seconds into the extra frame.

Next Up

The Avalanche continue their homestand on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

