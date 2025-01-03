Devon Toews' OT Winner Completes Avalanche's Incredible Comeback Victory Against Buffalo

A Comeback Win to Start 2025

After trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Avalanche came back to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 in overtime at Ball Arena on Thursday. Devon Toews scored the game-winning goal, Cale Makar added two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon recorded three assists.

This win marked the Avalanche's sixth-straight victory and improved the team's record to 24-15-0.

“[The] best part was probably [that] the crowd was electric the last [part of the] third period," Mikko Rantanen said. "It was so loud. So thanks to the fans, for sure."