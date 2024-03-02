Facing The Fangs

COLORADO AVALANCHE (37-19-5) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (34-25-2)

4:00 PM MDT | BRIDGESTONE ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 950 AM

Colorado is set to face off against Nashville in the second of its three encounters in 2023-24. The Predators are riding a seven-game winning streak, a run extended by their recent victory against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. The Avalanche have a 4-1-1 record in their last six games and are 14-13-5 on the road this season.

Latest Results:

February 29, 2024 COL: 5 CHI: 0

February 29, 2024 NSH: 6 MIN: 1

CHICAGO CONQUEST

On Thursday, Colorado secured a 5-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, achieving its third shutout in the recent four encounters between the two teams. Over these matchups, the Avalanche have outscored the Blackhawks 16-3. This achievement marks the first instance in the history of the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise of recording two shutouts against the Blackhawks within a single season. After this win, Colorado advanced in the standings to 79 points, now tied with Winnipeg for the second position in the Central Division.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

On Thursday, Nathan MacKinnon notched a goal and an assist, making him the second player in the NHL to hit the 100-point milestone this season.

The centerman is the first in Avalanche history to post 100-point seasons back-to-back, a feat he also accomplished in 2022-23. In Nordiques history, he is the fourth player to achieve this, after Peter Stastny (six consecutive from 1980-86), Michel Goulet (two consecutive from 1982-84), and Joe Sakic (two consecutive from 1989-91).

Zach Parise contributed with two goals and an assist against Chicago, marking his first three-point game since February 22, 2022, when he was with the Islanders. At the age of 39 years and 216 days, Parise set the record as the oldest player to achieve a multi-goal game and to score a game-winning goal in the history of the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise.

Cale Makar logged his 50th and 51st assists of the season on Thursday, making him the first defenseman in the history of the Avalanche/Nordiques to have more than one season with at least 50 assists, following a 58-assist season in 2021-22.

Justus Annunen saved all 24 shots from the Blackhawks, securing his first NHL shutout. This achievement makes him the 10th rookie goaltender in the franchise's history to earn a shutout.

HISTORY

The Avalanche own an all-time record of 40-39-5-9 against the Predators. On the road, the Avs have an 18-20-3-5 tally against them. Leading up to their most recent encounter, the Avalanche had an eight-game winning streak against Nashville, spanning from May 3, 2022-April 14, 2023. However, in their latest meeting on November 20, the Avalanche were edged out with a final score of 4-3.

WALKED OVER THE WILD

On Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, the Predators triumphed over the Minnesota Wild with a 6-1 victory. Yakov Trenin and Cole Smith scored two goals within an eight-second span, tying for the third-fastest scoring sequence in Predators history. This feat has only been matched or surpassed on three previous occasions: November 15, 2011 (five seconds), January 13, 2024 (seven seconds), and January 21, 2006 (eight seconds). Roman Josi contributed with his second consecutive three-point performance, aiding Nashville in achieving their seventh consecutive win. This extends their winning streak to seven games for the fifth time in the franchise's history, a milestone previously reached during the 2017-18 (10 games), 2005-06 (7 games), 2009-10 (7 games), and 2021-22 (7 games) seasons.

STATS TO KNOW

MacKinnon has recorded at least one point in the last seven matchups against Nashville, accumulating 14 points (8g/6a). He has logged two four-point games against the Predators (Apr. 14, 2023 and Nov. 7, 2019).

Makar has registered 17 points (4g/13a) in nine games versus Nashville in his career. In four of those games he recorded three points.

Mikko Rantanen has picked up 23 points (10g/13a) in 22 games against the Predators during his career.

PREDATORS PERFORMANCE

Josi is currently tied for the highest number of goals among defensemen this season. In addition, he ranks fourth in points among blueliners, having amassed 60 (15g/45a) in 61 games.

Filip Forsberg leads his team in points in 2023-24, with a total of 61 (29g/32a) in 61 games. He is on pace to finish the season with 82, which would be the second highest in his career.

Luke Evangelista is currently tied for eighth in points among NHL rookies, collecting 27 (11g/16a) in 59 appearances.

Tyson Barrie, who played his first eight seasons with Colorado from 2011 to 2019, has the opportunity in tonight's game to earn his first point against the Avalanche since joining Nashville.

NUMBERS GAME

232

Makar has registered 232 career assists, one away from breaking Barrie’s record for the most assists by a defenseman in franchise history.

19:58

Devon Toews scored 19:58 into the second period. That’s the latest into a period an Avalanche player has scored since Samuel Girard scored officially at 19:58 into the first period on Dec. 1, 2021 at Toronto.

61

MacKinnon required the fewest games to reach 100 points in Avalanche history. Peter Stastny (60 in 1981-82) is the only player in franchise history to hit the century mark quicker.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“Love to see it. I’m sure (Colorado G Justus Annunen) first shutout will be something he doesn’t forget. I love the way our team played in front of him — real good conscience, work ethic, checking details. But yeah, he looked great again. Just looked confident, big in the net and really happy to see him get that result.”

- Colorado Head Coach Jared Bednar on Thursday’s Matchup against Chicago