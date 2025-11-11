Matching Up on the Pond with the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1) @ Colorado Avalanche (10-1-5)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: TNT, TruTV, HBO Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

In a matchup between the top two teams in the NHL standings, the Avalanche (25 points) hosts the Anaheim Ducks (23 points) on Tuesday for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. This is the first of three matchups between the teams this season, as they’ll play in Denver on January 21st and in Anaheim on March 3rd.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, VAN 4 (OT)

Latest Result (ANA): WPG 1, ANA 4

A Vancouver Victory

Gavin Brindley’s first NHL overtime goal pushed the Avalanche past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 at Rogers Arena on Sunday. Nathan MacKinnon posted two goals and three assists, Artturi Lehkonen added a pair of goals and Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves in his first win of the season. With the victory, Jared Bednar became the 42nd head coach in league history to record 400 wins.

MacKinnon opened the scoring at 6:41 of the first period with his 13th goal of the season via a shot from the bottom of the left circle set up by Valeri Nichushkin’s feed. At 8:10 of the first period, MacKinnon scored a power-play goal for his second tally of the game and 14th of the season via a shot from the slot. With that goal, the 381st of his career, MacKinnon passed Peter Stastny for the third-most goals in franchise history.

The Canucks tied the game after goals from Linus Karlsson at 11:47 of the first period and Kiefer Sherwood at 1:44 of the middle frame. Lehkonen gave the Avs a 3-2 lead at 28 seconds of the third period with his fifth goal of the season via a redirection from the slot on Brent Burns’ shot pass. Drew O’Connor tied the game with a shorthanded goal at 7:26. The Avs took a 4-3 lead when Lehkonen scored a power-play goal for his second tally of the game and sixth of the season via a shot from the slot at 9:47. The Canucks tied the game at 16:59 when Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal via a net-front redirection. At 1:08 of overtime, Brindley scored his third goal of the season when he finished off his own rebound from the doorstep.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (29) and goals (14) while being tied for sixth in assists (15). He was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after he posted 10 points (4g/6a) in three games.

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in goals (6), assists (16) and points (22). Among all skaters, he’s tied for third in assists and tied for seventh in points.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is second on the Avalanche in goals (9) while being third on the team in assists (10) and points (19).

Series History

In 112 previous regular-season games against the Ducks, the Avalanche has a record of 57-35-20.

Winning Against Winnipeg

The Ducks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at Honda Center on Sunday. In the opening frame, Beckett Sennecke put the Ducks on the board first at 7:18 and Leo Carlsson doubled Anaheim’s lead at 19:03 with a power-play goal. In the middle frame, Kyle Connor put the Jets on the board at 4:22 before Sennecke scored his second goal of the game to give the Ducks a 3-1 lead at 11:48. In the final frame, Carlsson scored his second power-play tally of the contest to put the Ducks up 4-1 at 2:47.

Avs Stats Against Opponent

In 34 games against the Ducks, MacKinnon has posted 44 points (17g/27a).

Makar has registered 17 points (2g/15a) in 16 games against Anaheim.

Brock Nelson has recorded 14 points (9g/5a) in 22 contests against the Ducks.

Scoring in SoCal

Carlsson leads the Ducks in points (25) and assists (15) while being second in goals (10).

Cutter Gauthier leads the Ducks in goals (11), is second in points (20) and third in assists (9).

Troy Terry is second on the team in assists (14), third in points (19) and fifth in goals (5).

A Numbers Game

4.00

The Avalanche is scoring 4.00 goals per game, which are the second most in the league behind the Ducks at 4.13.

8

Colorado has allowed an NHL-fewest eight third-period goals this season.

46

The Avalanche leads the league with 46 five-on-five goals.

Quote That Left a Mark

"It means a lot. I've been really fortunate to first off get hired here and then stay after my first year which was a little bit of a disaster. Certainly grateful for the opportunity to continue to coach these guys. I love coaching them, they're a great group year after year. We have some terrific leadership in there so [I'm] just happy to be part of it and try to contribute in any way I can. So [I'm] very blessed."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on recording 400 NHL wins