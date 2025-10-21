A Meeting with the Mammoth

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-1) @ Utah Mammoth (4-2-0)

8 p.m. MT | Delta Center | Watch: ESPN | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For the second time this month, the Colorado Avalanche will face their Central Division foes, the Utah Mammoth. The Avalanche defeated the Mammoth 2-1 in their first meeting on October 9th, and the teams will meet again in Denver on December 23rd and in Salt Lake City on February 25th.

Latest Result (COL): BOS 1, COL 4

Latest Result (UTA): BOS 2, UTA 3

Saturday Night Success

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice to help the Avalanche defeat the Boston Bruins 4-1 and improve to 5-0-1 on Saturday at Ball Arena. In addition to winning its last three games, Colorado is one of two teams that remains undefeated in regulation. Josh Manson and Martin Necas each scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood stopped 13 of the 14 shots he faced. The Avalanche outshot the Bruins 38-14, including 31-7 in the second and third periods. Boston’s John Beecher opened the scoring at 3:11 of the first period with a goal from the left circle. MacKinnon tied the game at 7:08 of the first period with his fifth goal of the season via a mini breakaway set up by Artturi Lehkonen’s feed after he intercepted a Bruins pass. At 10:22 of the opening frame, Manson gave the Avs a 2-1 lead with his first goal of the season via a one-timer from the point set up by Brent Burns shortly after an offensive-zone faceoff. MacKinnon doubled the Avs’ lead at 4:14 of the third period with his second goal of the game and sixth of the season via a right-circle one-timer set up by Lehkonen. Necas gave the Avs a 4-1 lead at 17:23 of the third period with his fourth goal of the season via an empty-net tally.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (6) and tied for fifth in points (10).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is tied for first in points (7) while being tied for second in goals (2) and assists (5).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for fifth in the league in points (10) and tied for eighth in assists (6).

Series History

In four previous games against Utah, Colorado is 3-1-0, including a 2-0-0 record in Salt Lake City.

Defending Home Ice

The Utah Mammoth defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 at Delta Center on Sunday. In the first period, Utah's Logan Cooley opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:20 and Boston’s David Pastrnak answered with a power-play tally of his own at 14:38. In the middle frame, Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with his second goal of the night at 5:46 before Clayton Keller tied the game at 15:57. Dylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal for the Mammoth at 10:37 of the third period.

Making Their Mark Against the Mammoth

MacKinnon has posted six points (2g/4a) in four games against the Mammoth.

In three contests against Utah, Lehkonen has recorded three goals.

Brock Nelson has registered three points (1g/2a) in three games against the Mammoth.

Scoring in Salt Lake City

Nick Schmaltz leads the Mammoth in points (9) and is tied for first in goals (3) and assists (6).

Guenther is tied for the team lead in goals (3), third in points (5) and tied for third in assists (2).

Keller is second on the Mammoth in points (7) and assists (5) while being tied for third in goals (2).

A Numbers Game

.954

In the Avs’ past three games, Wedgewood has posted a .954 save percentage, a 1.00 goals-against average and a 3-0-0 record. He was named the NHL's third star of the week.

1.5

Colorado is allowing a league-fewest 1.5 goals per game.

15

Colorado’s 15 goals at five-on-five are the fifth most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Overall, I don’t think there was a whole lot to it," Gabriel Landeskog said about the game. "I thought we deserved to win. We played really well 5-on-5, [limited] their scoring chances for the most part. Obviously, there are things we can do better, but overall, a good W.”

-- Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog on the team’s win on Saturday

