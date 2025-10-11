A Duel with Dallas

Dallas Stars (1-0-0) @ Colorado Avalanche (2-0-0)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, KTVD-20, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche host their Central Division rivals, the Dallas Stars, on Saturday in their second-consecutive divisional clash. This is the first of four meetings between the teams, as they’ll play in Dallas on March 6th, in Denver on March 18th and in Texas on April 4th.

Latest Result (COL): UTA 1, COL 2

Latest Result (DAL): DAL 5, WPG 4

A Successful Home Opener

Scott Wedgewood’s phenomenal 32-save performance along with goals from Ross Colton and Nathan MacKinnon helped the Avs defeat the Utah Mammoth 2-1 in their Home Opener on Thursday. Colton opened the scoring with his first goal of the season 10:57 into the game via a one-timer from the slot set up by Jack Drury’s feed. Drury received a fantastic cross-ice saucer pass from Victor Olofsson, who picked up his first point as an Av on the play. Utah tied the game at 17:48 of the second period when Dylan Guenther scored a power-play goal via a one-timer from the slot. MacKinnon gave the Avs a 2-1 lead with his first goal of the season, a power-play tally, at 2:52 of the third period via a left-circle wrist shot. Of Wedgewood’s 32 saves, 11 came in the third period, leading to him earning the game’s first star.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for sixth in the league in points (3) and tied for 10th in assists (2).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads all NHL defensemen in assists (3) and is tied for first among blueliners in points (3).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for fourth in the league in goals (2) and tied for sixth in points (3).

Series History

In 114 previous regular-season matchups against the Stars, the Avalanche are 55-40-19. The teams have faced off in seven different playoff series, in addition to a seeding round-robin game in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Winning in Winnipeg

The Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday. Mikko Rantanen put Dallas on the board first at 3:15 of the opening period. Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor tied the game at 6:19 of the first period. Dallas took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission after Nils Lundkvist scored at 15:24. Jason Robertson doubled Dallas’ lead with a power-play goal at 1:01 of the third period. Dallas took a 4-1 lead 34 seconds later courtesy of a goal from Tyler Seguin. At 3:23 of the third period, Wyatt Johnston made it 5-1 in favor of Dallas. Morgan Barron scored a short-handed goal for Winnipeg to make it 5-2 at 9:53 of the third period. Connor added a short-handed goal and cut the Jets’ deficit to two at 11:09 of the third frame. At 16:57 of the final frame, Connor completed his hat trick to put the Jets within a goal.

Tallying Against Texas’ Team

MacKinnon has posted 45 points (17g/28a) in 44 regular-season games against Dallas in addition to 29 points (14g/15a) in 21 playoff contests.

In 18 regular-season contests against the Stars, Makar has recorded 20 points (5g/15a) along with 20 points (7g/13a) in 21 playoff games.

Gabriel Landeskog has registered 31 points (16g/15a) in 34 regular-season games against Dallas in addition to 10 points (3g/7a) in 12 playoff games.

Dallas’ Stars

Rantanen leads the Stars in points (3) and is tied for first in assists (2) and goals (1).

Thomas Harley is tied for second on the team in points (2) and tied for first in assists (2).

Roope Hintz is tied for the team lead in assists (2) and tied for second in points (2).

A Numbers Game

1,500

Avs defenseman Brent Burns is scheduled to become the 23rd player in NHL history to play in 1,500 regular-season games. In his previous 1,499 contests, he’s posted 910 points (261g/649a).

18

Necas posted 18 points (10g/8a) in 19 games against Central Division opponents in 2024-25.

277

In 168 home games since the start of the 2021 season, MacKinnon has posted 277 points (103g/274a).

Quote That Left a Mark

"I think every day, obviously everything's a lot harder as you get older, but I just love it. Even a day like today, the body doesn't feel too good. But, you get going in practice and you see guys get [a] sweat going and just start laughing. Those are the things you can't take for granted, that I think you got to enjoy it. Be part of it."

-- Brent Burns ahead of his 1,500th NHL game

