A Visit from Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (36-29-13) @ Colorado Avalanche (48-27-4)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: 9News, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For their final home game of the 2024-25 regular season, the Avalanche will celebrate Avs Faithful as they host the Vancouver Canucks. This is the third and final meeting between the teams this season.

Latest Result (COL): VGK 2, COL 3 (SO)

Latest Result (VAN): VAN 6, DAL 5 (OT)

Comeback in Colorado

The Avalanche erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday. Charlie Coyle posted two assists while Valeri Nichushkin and Jimmy Vesey each scored for Colorado. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves on 21 shots. Vegas’ William Karlsson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 11:10 of the first period. At 40 seconds of the middle frame, Brayden McNabb doubled the Golden Knights’ lead. With the Avs on the power play at 9:46 of the second period, Nichushkin notched his 20th goal of the season via a shot from the low slot. The original call on the ice was that the puck did not cross the line, but after review, the ruling was changed to a goal. With the primary assist on the goal, Nathan MacKinnon tied Joe Sakic for the most points in franchise history since relocation (1,015). At 17:08 of the second period, Vesey scored his first goal as an Av and fifth of the season to tie the game via a shot from the right doorstep. In the shootout, Wedgewood stopped all three of Vegas’ attempts and Coyle scored the game-winner in the third round.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in assists (84) and is tied for the league lead in points (116).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (91), goals (30) and assists (61). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists and eighth in points.

A Toewser Laser

Devon Toews is fourth on the Avs in points (43) and assists (34).

History

In 132 previous regular-season meetings against the Canucks, the Avalanche are 66-48-18. The Canucks are leading the season series 2-0-0 after defeating the Avalanche 3-1 on December 16th and 3-0 on February 4th, with both games being in Vancouver. The teams have met in two playoffs series, the 1996 and 2001 Western Conference Quarterfinals, with the Avs winning in six and four games, respectively.

Vancouver’s Victory

After an incredible comeback, the Canucks defeated the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. In the first period, Dallas took a 2-0 lead after power-play goals from Mikko Rantanen at 13:48 and Mason Marchment at 18:01. In the second period, Matt Duchene added a power-play tally at 7:28 to give the Stars a 3-0 lead. Vancouver responded with a pair of power-play goals in the third period from Jake DeBrusk at 17 seconds and Victor Mancini at 4:39. Dallas took a 4-2 lead when Mavrik Bourque scored at 17:15 and led 5-2 after Mikael Granlund’s empty-net tally at 17:39. At 19:00, Aatu Raty cut Vancouver’s deficit to two goals. The Canucks tied the game after two goals from Pius Suter at 19:30 and 19:53. In overtime, Vancouver’s Kiefer Sherwood scored the game-winner at 3:44.

Contributors Against the Canucks

In 28 games against the Canucks, MacKinnon has posted 29 points (9g/20a).

Makar has registered 15 points (3g/12a) in 11 games against the Canucks.

Brock Nelson has recorded 18 points (10g/8a) in 21 games against Vancouver.

Producers From the Pacific Northwest

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks in points (74) and assists (58).

Brock Boeser is tied for the team lead in goals (25) while being second in points (49) and tied for fifth in assists (24).

DeBrusk is tied for the team lead in goals (25) while being tied for fourth in points (45).

A Numbers Game

.916

Since making his Avs debut on December 14th, Mackenzie Blackwood’s .916 save percentage is tied for the fourth best among goalies with at least 30 games played during that span.

100

Tuesday’s win meant the Avs reached 100 points for the fourth-consecutive season and the franchise’s 10th since relocating.

2.15

Since February 1st, the Avs are allowing a league-fewest 2.15 goals per game.

Quote That Left a Mark

"The second half of the second period, I thought we started to kind of take over the game. And then [we were] able to tie it, and then [a] huge [penalty] kill in overtime and [in the] shootout, anything can happen."

-- Jimmy Vesey on the team’s comeback win on Tuesday