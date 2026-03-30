Facing the Flames

Calgary Flames (31-34-8) @ Colorado Avalanche (48-14-10)

6:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche kicks off its final 10-game stretch of the regular season with a matchup against the Calgary Flames on Monday. This is the first of three regular-season meetings between the teams, as they’ll play in Denver on April 9th and in Calgary on April 14th.

Latest Result (COL): WPG 4, COL 2

Latest Result (CGY): VAN 3, CGY 7

Defeat in Denver

The Avalanche lost 4-2 to the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena on Saturday. Brock Nelson and Parker Kelly scored for Colorado while Cale Makar recorded his 500th-career NHL points with an assist. Winnipeg’s Gabriel Vilardi opened the scoring via a redirect from the left circle at 3:51 of the first period. Nelson tied the game on the power play at 8:59 of the first period with his 33rd goal of the season via a redirect from the slot set up by Nazem Kadri’s feed. At 2:14 of the second period, Cole Koepke gave the Jets a 2-1 lead via a shot from the doorstep off the rush. Kelly tied the game at 18:05 of the second period with his 17th goal of the season via a redirect from the low slot on Josh Manson’s point shot. The Jets took a 2-1 lead at 14:49 of the third period when Cole Perfetti scored via a redirect from the left circle. Kyle Connor doubled Winnipeg’s lead at 17:51 of the third period via an empty-net goal.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (48) while ranking third in points (117) and assists (69).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is tied for fourth in goals (20) and points (72) while ranking fifth in assists (50).

Marty Party

Martin Necas ranks tied for eighth in the NHL in points (89).

Series History

In 134 previous regular-season games against the Flames, the Avalanche has a record of 66-54-8-6. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Flames in five games in the 2019 Western Conference First Round.

Victorious Against Vancouver

The Flames defeated the Vancouver Canucks 7-3 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. In the first period, the Flames took a 2-0 lead after goals from Matt Coronato at 3:04 and Joel Farabee at 4:59 before Liam Ohgren put the Canucks on the board at 18:53. Calgary took a 5-1 second-period lead after goals from Ryan Strome at 1:32, Olli Maatta at 4:36 and Morgan Frost at 4:47. Jake DeBrusk made it a 5-2 game for Vancouver with a power-play goal at 13:36 of the second period. The Flames took a 6-2 lead at 19:53 of the middle frame courtesy of a power-play goal scored by Zayne Parekh. In the third period, Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander made it 6-3 at 12:40 before Adam Klapka gave Calgary a 7-3 lead with a power-play tally at 19:52.

Contributors Against Calgary

MacKinnon has posted 40 points (17g/23a) in 30 regular-season games against the Flames in addition to recording eight points (3g/5a) in five playoff contests.

Makar has registered 11 points (3g/8a) in 12 regular-season contests against Calgary and has posted two points (1g/1a) in three playoff games.

Necas has recorded seven points (4g/3a) in 12 games against the Flames.

Creating Offense in Calgary

Mikael Backlund leads the Flames in points (40) and assists (24) while ranking fifth in goals (16).

Frost leads the Flames in goals (18) while ranking third in points (38) and assists (20).

Coronato is second on the Flames in points (39) and assists (22) while ranking tied for second in goals (17).

A Numbers Game

26.7%

Colorado’s power-play mark of 26.7% (8/30) since March 9th is the fourth best in the NHL during that span.

95%

The Avalanche’s penalty-kill mark of 95% (19/20) since March 17th leads the NHL during that span.

467

Scoring his 500th-career point in his 467th game, Makar became the fourth-fastest defenseman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (396 games), Paul Coffey (422) and Denis Potvin (465).

Quote That Left a Mark

"It's pretty fast. That's my thoughts. It's like, '500 already?' He's a special player. [A] gifted player. [He] finds a way to contribute even when he's not at his best, he's finding a way to make a play, the play, whatever it is. When he's good, he's really good. And when he's having an off night, he's still finding a way to make a play to help you win hockey games, right? And that's what the best players do. There's a lot of pressure on those guys to produce on a nightly basis, and he does that, and he still plays pretty [darn] good defense along the way."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Cale Makar reaching 500-career points