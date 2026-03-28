Rematch Against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (30-30-12) @ Colorado Avalanche (48-13-10)

5 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a 4-0-0 road trip, the Avalanche begins a three-game homestand with a contest against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. This is the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Avalanche won on December 19th and March 26th, while the Jets won on March 14th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, WPG 2

Latest Result (WPG): COL 3, WPG 2

Road Victory

Nathan MacKinnon scored a pair of goals and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced to help the Avalanche defeat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday. Jack Drury notched his career-high ninth goal of the season and Artturi Lehkonen was one of six Avs to record an assist in his return to the lineup. Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele opened the scoring at 9:55 of the first period via a left-circle one-timer. Drury tied the game at 17:40 of the first period via a shot from the doorstep, capitalizing on a rebound created by Sam Malinski’s shot. The Avs took a 2-1 lead on the power play at 13 seconds of the third period when MacKinnon scored his 47th goal of the season via a shot from the blue paint set up by Nazem Kadri’s feed. MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead off the rush with his 48th goal of the season at 3:55 of the third period via a redirect from the doorstep set up by Lehkonen’s saucer pass. Scheifele made it 3-2 with his second goal of the game at 9:39 of the third period via a shot from the doorstep.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (48) while ranking third in points (117) and assists (69).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar ranks third in points (71), tied for fourth in goals (20) and fifth in assists (51).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is seventh in the NHL in points (89).

Series History

In 51 previous regular-season meetings against the Jets, the Avalanche has a record of 24-22-5. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Jets in five games in the 2024 Western Conference First Round.

Scoring Against the Jets

MacKinnon has posted 44 points (18g/26a) in 46 regular-season games against the Jets and has recorded nine points (2g/7a) in five playoff contests.

Necas has registered 10 points (7g/3a) in 12 contests against Winnipeg.

Landeskog has recorded 29 points (15g/14a) in 34 games against the Jets.

Making Moves in Manitoba

Scheifele leads the Jets in points (88), goals (34) and assists (54).

Kyle Connor ranks second on the Jets in points (82), goals (32) and assists (50).

Gabriel Vilardi ranks third on the Jets in points (60) and goals (27) while ranking fourth in assists (33).

A Numbers Game

31.3%

Since March 17th, Colorado’s 31.3% mark on the power play is the seventh best in the NHL.

17

Necas’ 17 even-strength points since February 1st are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

.929

Colorado posted a .929 team save percentage on its recent four-game road trip from March 20th-March 26th.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I thought it was a hard-fought game. They (the Jets) came out checking hard, and we found a way to kind of get incrementally better as the game went on. We did some good things on the offensive side of it [and] drew some penalties. It was a good effort from our guys."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Thursday’s game against the Jets