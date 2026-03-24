Steel City Showdown

Colorado Avalanche (46-13-10) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (35-19-16)

5 p.m. MT | PPG Paints Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After winning its first two games of the road trip, the Avalanche faces the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Penguins defeated the Avalanche 7-2 in Denver on March 16th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, WSH 2 (OT)

Latest Result (PIT): CAR 5, PIT 1

Dub in D.C.

Brock Nelson's overtime winner at 1:22 of the extra frame propelled the Avalanche past the Washington Capitals 3-2 at Capital One Arena on Sunday. Gabriel Landeskog scored in his return to the lineup and Nicolas Roy added a tally while Martin Necas posted two assists. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced. Washington’s Justin Sourdif opened the scoring with a breakaway goal at 11:53 of the first period. In his first game since March 6th, Landeskog tied the game at 1:05 of the third period with his 10th goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep into an empty net. The play was set up by Necas, who intercepted Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson’s pass below the goal line before finding Landeskog. Roy gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 6:03 of the third period with his eighth goal of the season via a shot from the slot after picking up a bouncing puck. The Capitals tied the game when Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal via a left-circle one-timer at 14:17 of the third period. Nelson scored the winner in overtime via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Necas’ feed.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (45) while ranking third in points (114) and assists (69).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is third in points (70), tied for third in goals (20) and tied for fifth in assists (50).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for sixth in the NHL in points (86).

Series History

In 46 previous games against the Penguins, the Avalanche has a record of 25-12-3-6.

A Loss on Sunday

The Penguins lost 5-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Carolina’s Sebastian Aho opened the scoring at 47 seconds of the first period with a power-play goal. The Hurricanes took a 4-0 lead after second-period goals from Nikolaj Ehlers on the power play at 6:24, Jalen Chatfield at 9:15 and Seth Jarvis on the power play at 17:20. In the third period, Egor Chinakhov put the Penguins on the board at 14:56 before Mark Jankowski gave the Hurricanes a 5-1 lead with an empty-net tally at 18:56.

Producing Offense Against the Penguins

MacKinnon has posted 29 points (10g/19a) in 23 games against the Penguins.

Nelson has registered 40 points (21g/19a) in 47 regular-season contests against Pittsburgh, in addition to nine points (6g/3a) in 11 playoff games.

Landeskog has recorded 15 points (7g/8a) in 15 games against the Penguins.

Scoring in the Steel City

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins in points (63) and goals (28) while ranking third in assists (35).

Erik Karlsson leads the Penguins in assists (43) while ranking third in points (54).

Bryan Rust is second on the Penguins in points (57) while ranking tied for second in goals (26) and fourth in assists (31).

A Numbers Game

27

Necas’ 27 multi-point games this season are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

18

MacKinnon leads the NHL with 18 first-period goals.

6

Colorado’s six third-period goals allowed in March are the second fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"That's kind of the plan there with Marty (Necas) in a three-on-three situation. Just get him the puck and try to get open. He's so good at creating space for himself and for everybody else with how shifty he is, how quick he is and just the possession play. So, [it was an] unbelievable play by him, [I] was just trying to get to the net and find a lane and [he] put it right on me."

-- Brock Nelson on waiting for Martin Necas to find him in front of the net ahead of his overtime goal