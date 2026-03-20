Game Preview 03-20-26

Colorado Avalanche (44-13-10) @ Chicago Blackhawks (26-30-12)

6:30 p.m. MT | United Center | Watch: KUSA-9, KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

The Avalanche begins a four-game road trip with a clash against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. This is the third and final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Avalanche won 1-0 in Chicago on November 23rd and 3-1 in Denver on February 28th.

Latest Result (COL): DAL 2, COL 1 (SO)

Latest Result (CHI): CHI 2, MIN 1

Defeat in a Shootout

The Avalanche lost 2-1 to the Dallas Stars in a shootout on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Cale Makar scored for Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon and Nazem Kadri each posted an assist while Scott Wedgewood stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced. At 18:33 of the first period, Makar opened the scoring on the power play with his 20th goal of the season via a right-circle one-timer set up by Kadri’s feed. With that tally, Makar became the first defenseman to post three-consecutive seasons of at least 20 goals since Phil Housley (1986-87 through 1991-92) and Al MacInnis (1989-90 through 1991-92). Jason Robertson tied the game for Dallas at 6:18 of the second period via a left-circle shot. Dallas' Wyatt Johnston scored the lone shootout goal with a tally in the third round.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (45) while ranking third in points (111) and assists (66).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is tied for third in goals (20) and points (69) while ranking fifth in assists (49).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in points (81).

Series History

In 115 previous regular-season games against the Blackhawks, the Avalanche has a record of 68-36-3-8. The teams have met twice in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Blackhawks in six games in both the 1996 Western Conference Semifinals and the 1997 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Winning Against the Wild

The Blackhawks defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday. Chicago took a 2-0 lead after goals from Ilya Mikheyev at 16:22 of the first period and Connor Bedard at 11:47 of the middle frame. Nico Sturm put the Wild on the board with a goal at 15:47 of the third period.

Creating Offense Against Chicago

MacKinnon has posted 50 points (16g/34a) in 46 games against the Blackhawks.

In 17 contests against Chicago, Makar has recorded 18 points (9g/9a).

Necas has registered 17 points (10g/7a) in 21 games against the Blackhawks.

Windy City Scorers

Bedard leads the Blackhawks in points (65) and assists (37) while being tied for the team lead in goals (28).

Tyler Bertuzzi is tied for first on the Blackhawks in goals (28) while ranking second in points (49) and fourth in assists (21).

Frank Nazar is third on the Blackhawks in points (34) and assists (23).

A Numbers Game

12

Makar is the 12th defenseman in NHL history to post four or more seasons of at least 20 goals.

25

Since entering the NHL in the 2013-14 season, MacKinnon’s 25 points as a road player at United Center lead the league.

.916

Wedgewood’s .916 save percentage leads NHL goalies with at least 21 games played this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I’m very fortunate to be in a spot like this with so many amazing players around me, especially on this team. The confidence the guys give around day in and day out is great. You just try and feed off that and for me, the individual stuff comes with all the team success. It’s a credit to everybody in this room, it’s definitely not just me.”

-- Cale Makar on posting his third-consecutive season with at least 20 goals