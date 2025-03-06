Skating with the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (17-37-9) @ Colorado Avalanche (36-24-2)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: ESPN | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a 3-0-0 start to their homestand, the Avalanche look to continue their winning ways as they fight to complete their season series sweep of the San Jose Sharks.

Latest Result (COL): PIT 1, COL 2

Latest Result (SJS): SJS 6, BUF 2

A Pair of Points Against the Penguins

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice to help the Avalanche beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Casey Mittelstadt scored the game-winning goal while Jack Drury added an empty-net tally. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced and was named the game’s first star. Lehkonen opened the scoring at 6:36 of the second period with his 25th goal of the season via a one-timer from the slot set up by Nathan MacKinnon’s feed. Pittsburgh tied the game at 18:04 of the middle frame with a goal by Rickard Rakell off the rush. At 15:51 of the third period, Mittelstadt gave the Avs a 2-1 lead on the power play with his 11th goal of the season via a one-timer from below the right circle set up by Valeri Nichushkin’s saucer pass. Lehkonen doubled Colorado’s lead with his 26th goal of the year via an empty-net tally at 18:52 of the third and Drury’s seventh of the year made it 4-1 at 19:52.

Avs at the Peak

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (93) and assists (70). On Tuesday, he joined Peter Stastny and Peter Forsberg as the only players in franchise history with multiple 70-assist seasons.

All Hail Cale

Among defensemen, Cale Makar is first in points (68) and goals (22) while being tied for first in assists (46).

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is seventh in the NHL in assists (48).

History

In 110 previous regular-season matchups against the Sharks, the Avalanche are 60-38-12. In their earlier meetings this season, the Avs won 4-1 and 4-2 in San Jose on October 20th and December 19th, respectively.

A Big Win in Buffalo

The Sharks defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. San Jose’s Timothy Liljegren opened the scoring at 1:01 of the second period before JJ Peterka tied the game for Buffalo at 5:13 of the middle frame. The Sharks took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission after Nico Sturm scored at 18:22. In the third period, William Eklund gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead at 2:19 before the Sabres answered with a Tage Thompson goal at 6:55. The Sharks then scored three-straight goals courtesy of Macklin Celebrini at 7:58, Will Smith at 12:49 and an empty-net tally from Tyler Toffoli at 18:01. In net for San Jose, former Av Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves on 22 shots on goal.

Scoring Against San Jose

MacKinnon has posted 50 points (18g/32a) in 36 regular-season games against the Sharks in addition to five points (3g/2a) in seven playoff games.

Makar has registered 23 points (6g/17a) in 15 regular-season games against San Jose as well as four assists in seven playoff games.

Necas has recorded six points (4g/2a) in eight regular-season games against the Sharks.

San Jose’s Stars

Eklund leads the Sharks in points (46) and assists (33) while being third in goals (13).

Toffoli leads the Sharks in goals (24) and third in points (43).

Celebrini is second on the Sharks in points (45) and goals (19) while being tied for second in assists (26).

A Numbers Game

55.6%

MacKinnon has won 55.6% of his faceoffs since the start of February, which is the third best among players with at least 200 faceoffs taken during that time span.

2.46

The Avalanche have allowed 2.46 goals per game since January 1st, which is the fifth fewest in the NHL.

36.4%

The Avalanche’s 36.4% power play since February 1st is the fifth best in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“He was unbelievable. I mean he made some crazy saves. He was huge tonight and something else I noticed was he was very vocal. Helping the D out there with the reads and all that. He was amazing tonight.”

-- Ryan Lindgren on Scott Wedgewood’s performance against the Penguins