A Fight with the Flames

Colorado Avalanche (31-22-2) @ Calgary Flames (26-20-7)

7 p.m. MT | Scotiabank Saddledome | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

The Avalanche continue their journey through Western Canada with a stop in Calgary on Thursday as they take on the Flames for the first time this season. They’ll meet two more times this campaign, playing in Calgary on March 14th and in Denver on March 31st.

Latest Result (COL): COL 0, VAN 3

Latest Result (CGY): TOR 6, CGY 3

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Mackenzie Blackwood was excellent for the Avs in net, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Offensively, the Burgundy and Blue generated 25 shots on goal and hit the post on three different occasions. After a scoreless first period, Jake DeBrusk put Vancouver on the board at 4:26 of the second period. The Canucks scored twice in the third period courtesy of a Brock Boeser power-play goal at 8:20 and Drew O’Connor’s empty-net tally at 19:51.

Top of the Mountain

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in assists (60) and is second in points (80).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL blueliners, Cale Makar is first in goals (19), second in points (58) and tied for third in assists (39).

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in assists (43).

History

In 131 previous regular-season matchups against the Flames, the Avalanche are 64-54-13. The two clubs have met once in the playoffs, with Colorado defeating Calgary four games to one in the 2019 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

A Loss to the Leafs

The Flames lost 6-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Matt Coronato scored the lone first-period goal to give the Flames a 1-0 lead at 14:16. The Maple Leafs tied the game at 2:36 of the second period courtesy of William Nylander’s power-play goal. At 3:17 of the middle frame, John Tavares scored a power-play tally of his own to give Toronto a 2-1 lead. With the Flames on the power play, Yegor Sharangovich tied the game at two at 5:58 of the middle frame. Giving the Maple Leafs the lead, Bobby McMann scored at 12:28 of the second. At 18:18 of the middle frame, Nylander scored his second of the game to give Toronto a 4-2 lead. In the third period, Matthew Knies gave the Maple Leafs a 5-2 lead at 5:44. Calgary’s Joel Farabee answered with a goal at 6:02 but Nylander gave Toronto a 6-3 lead with his third of the night via an empty-net tally at 19:16.

Extinguishing the Flames

In 27 regular-season contests against the Flames, MacKinnon has posted 36 points (17g/19a) in addition to eight points (3g/5a) in five playoff games.

Makar has recorded eight points (1g/7a) in nine regular-season contests against his hometown team as well as two points (1g/1a) in three playoff games.

Devon Toews has registered eight assists in 11 regular-season games against the Flames.

Scoring at the Saddledome

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Flames in goals (20) and points (39) while being third in assists (19).

Nazem Kadri, who helped the Avs win the Stanley Cup in 2022, is second on the Flames in points (38), goals (18) and assists (20).

Mackenzie Weegar leads the Flames in assists (23) and is tied for third in points (29).

A Numbers Game

.918

Blackwood’s .918 save percentage is tied for the fourth best in the NHL among goalies with at least 18 games played this season.

129

The Avalanche lead the NHL with 129 bursts of at least 22 miles per hour.

25:44

Makar’s 25:44 of ice time per game is the third most among NHL skaters.

Quote That Left a Mark

"He was solid. I thought he did a nice job. They created some really good looks and had some power-play looks. He kept us in the game."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood’s performance on Tuesday