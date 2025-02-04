A Battle in British Columbia

Colorado Avalanche (31-21-2) @ Vancouver Canucks (23-18-11)

8 p.m. MT | Rogers Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a perfect two-game homestand, the Avalanche embark on a three-game road trip throughout Western Canada. The first stop is a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks. This is the second of three meetings between the clubs this campaign, as they’ll conclude their season series in Denver on April 10th.

Latest Result (COL): PHI 0, COL 2

Latest Result (VAN): DET 3, VAN 2 (OT)

Sunday Shutout

Behind a 24-save shutout from Mackenzie Blackwood, the Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Sunday at Ball Arena. Samuel Girard and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for the Avs while Jonathan Drouin posted a pair of assists. At 8:33 of the second period, Girard opened the scoring with his third goal of the year via a shot from the slot off the rush. Notching his 20th goal of the season, MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead with a power-play goal via a left-circle shot at 17:28 of the second period. That tally marked MacKinnon’s 10th-career 20-goal campaign and his eighth-consecutive such season. Earning the game’s first star, Blackwood recorded his second-consecutive shutout.

Avs at the Peak

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (80) and assists (60).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is first in goals (19), second in points (58) and tied for third in assists (39).

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for seventh in the NHL in assists (43).

History

In 131 previous regular-season meetings against the Canucks, the Avalanche are 66-78-18, including a 3-1 defeat in Vancouver on December 16, 2024. The clubs have met twice in the playoffs, with the Avs winning the 1996 and 2001 Western Conference Quarterfinals in five games.

Defeated by Detroit

The Canucks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime on Sunday at Rogers Arena. Vancouver’s Pius Suter opened the scoring at 4:19 of the first before Alex DeBrincat tied the game less than two minutes later, at 6:14. Detroit’s Ben Chiarot scored the lone second-period goal to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 5:54. In the third, Filip Chytil tied the game for Vancouver at 10:46. At 4:18 of the overtime period, DeBrincat scored his second of the game to win it for the Red Wings.

Contributing Against the Canucks

MacKinnon has posted 29 points (9g/20a) in 27 games against the Canucks.

In 10 games against Vancouver, Makar has recorded 15 points (3g/12a).

Drouin has registered 17 points (5g/12a) in 21 games against the Canucks.

Canucks’ Conductors

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks in points (59) and assists (45) while being tied for third in goals (14).

Jake DeBrusk leads the Canucks in goals (18) and is fifth in points (31).

Elias Pettersson is second on the Canucks in assists (22) and tied for third in points (33).

A Numbers Game

5

MacKinnon became the fifth player in franchise history to record double-digit 20-goal seasons, joining Joe Sakic, Peter Stastny, Milan Hejduk and Michel Goulet.

40%

Over their last four games, the Avs’ power-play is converting at a 40% mark (4/10).

11

Artturi Lehkonen’s 11 even-strength goals on the road are tied for the third most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I don't think we've given up very many high-danger chances in the last couple of games. I think we've done a nice job defending, and when we have a breakdown, [Blackwood has] been there. So I'd say it's [a] combination of both, which is the way it should be."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s defensive play during their two-game homestand