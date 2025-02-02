Sunday Matinee with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (23-24-6) @ Colorado Avalanche (30-21-2)

1 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche conclude their season series with the Philadelphia Flyers in a Sunday matinee matchup at Ball Arena.

Latest Result (COL): STL 0, COL 5

Latest Result (PHI): NYI 3, PHI 0

Shutting Out St. Louis

Behind Jonathan Drouin’s three-point night and Mackenzie Blackwood’s first shutout with the Avs, Colorado beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 at Ball Arena on Friday. Drouin scored twice while Cale Makar, Joel Kiviranta and Martin Necas each added a goal. Scoring the first of four goals in the opening frame, Drouin tallied his fifth of the season from the low slot at 4:57. Posting his first goal as an Av and 17th of the season, Necas doubled Colorado’s lead at 7:39 with a wrist shot from the high slot. With the primary assist on the goal, Devon Toews recorded the 200th helper of his NHL career. Giving the Avs a 3-0 lead, Drouin scored his sixth of the season with a power-play tally at 14:43 via a right-circle snapshot. Adding the team’s second power-play goal of the period, Makar scored his 19th tally of the season with a long wrist shot at 17:25. At 13:21 of the third period, Kiviranta scored his 11th goal of the season to put the Avs up 5-0. Helping the Avs improve to 30-21-2, Blackwood posted 19 saves and was named the game’s third star.

Avs at the Peak

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (79) and assists (60).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is first in goals (19), tied for second in points (57) and tied for fourth in assists (38).

A Marty Party

Necas is seventh in the league in assists (43).

History

In 44 previous regular-season matchups against the Flyers, the Avalanche are 25-13-6, including a 3-2 win when the teams met in Philadelphia on November 18, 2024.

Blanked on Broad Street

The Flyers lost 3-0 to the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Simon Holmstrom opened the scoring for the Islanders at 10:02 of the second period before Marc Gatcomb made it 2-0 at 17:08 of the middle frame. In the third period, Kyle Palmieri made it 3-0 with a goal at 9:53.

Putting up Numbers Against Philly

In 19 games against the Flyers, MacKinnon has posted 17 points (5g/12a).

Makar has registered seven points (5g/2a) in eight games against Philadelphia.

Necas has recorded 14 points (3g/11a) in 17 games against the Flyers.

Phill(y)ing Up the Net

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers in points (58), goals (21) and assists (37).

Matvei Michkov is second on the Flyers in points (34) and assists (20) while being tied for second in goals (14).

Travis Sanheim is third on the Flyers in assists (18) and tied for sixth in points (24).

A Numbers Game

8

Makar’s eight goals in January were the most in a single month by a defenseman in franchise history, breaking his mark of seven tallies in November 2021.

17

Artturi Lehkonen’s 17 goals since December 1st are tied for the fourth most in the NHL during that span.

+11

Toews’ +11 plus-minus rating in January was tied for the fourth best in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"It's high. I think he does so many things well and he's got great offensive instincts. I think he's going to be able to contribute on a nightly basis."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Martin Necas’ ceiling