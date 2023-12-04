Avs Fall to Kings, 4-1, on Sunday

Byfield scores 2 for Los Angeles; Makar misses game with injury for Colorado

CA-2324-web-away-Recap-16x9 (1)
By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Anze Kopitar set the Los Angeles Kings career assist record in a 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

Kopitar got his 758th NHL assist on the go-ahead goal, scored by Quinton Byfield at 13:26 of the third period. He passed Marcel Dionne, who had 757 assists in 921 games. Kopitar did it in 1,313 games.

Byfield scored twice and Trevor Moore had a goal for the Kings (14-4-3). Cam Talbot made 20 saves.

Josh Manson got his first goal of the season, but the Avalanche (15-7-2) lost both games of a back-to-back set following a 4-3 shootout defeat at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on 37 shots.

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar did not play because of a lower-body injury.

Byfield put Los Angeles ahead 2-1 at 13:26 of the third period, sitting at the top of the crease to score off Adrian Kempe’s pass. Kopitar had the secondary assist to break the tie with Dionne.

Moore made it 3-1 at 14:22, scoring on a sharp-angle shot.

Drew Doughty scored into an empty net at 18:53 for the 4-1 final.

Manson put Colorado ahead 1-0 at 12:28 of the first period. He scored his first goal on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Byfield tied it 1-1 at 9:03 of the second period, getting to the front of the crease to tip in Mikey Anderson’s shot.

News Feed

Game Preview: COL at LAK 12.3.2023

Conquering the Kings  
Colorado Avalanche Anaheim Ducks game recap December 2

Ducks end 8-game losing streak, top Avalanche in shootout
Marching with the Ducks 

Marching with the Ducks 
Colorado Avalanche Arizona Coyotes game recap November 30

Bjugstad scores in OT, Coyotes defeat Avalanche  
Catching the Coyotes

Catching the Coyotes
Tampa Bay Lightning Colorado Avalanche game recap November 27

Johansen scores twice, Avalanche defeat Lightning
Tilt With Tampa Bay

Game Preview COL vs TBL
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap November 25

MacKinnon, Avalanche defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory
Game Preview: COL vs. CGY

Cooling Down Calgary
Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild
Native American Heritage Month

Avalanche Put a Spotlight on Local Artist for Native American Heritage Month
Taming the Wild

Taming the Wild
Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Canucks Coming to Town

Canucks Coming to Town
Avs Fall to Preds on Monday in Nashville

Avs Fall to Preds on Monday in Nashville
Game Preview: COL at NSH

Avalanche Look to Power Past Predators 
Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars game recap November 18

Avalanche Score 6 Straight, Rally Past Stars for 3rd Win in Row
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 15

Avalanche score 8, stifle Ducks for 2nd straight win