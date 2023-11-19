News Feed

Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 15

Avalanche score 8, stifle Ducks for 2nd straight win
Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken

Game Preview: COL @ SEA

Series Finale with Seattle
Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Game Preview: COL @ VGK 11.04.2023

Marquee Matchup In Vegas
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Avalanche win again on road, set NHL record

Avalanche defeat Islanders, set NHL record for road winning streak
Game Preview: COL @ NYI 10.24.2023

Road Trip On The Island
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win
Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Game Preview COL @ SEA 10-17-23

Battling With the Kraken

Avalanche Score 6 Straight, Rally Past Stars for 3rd Win in Row

Makar gets 3 assists, Rantanen has 2 points for Colorado

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- The Colorado Avalanche scored six straight goals and rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Dallas Stars 6-3 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Valeri Nichushkin tied it 3-3 at 4:19 in the third period on a tap-in from the slot.

Mikko Rantanen gave Colorado a 4-3 lead at 14:32 when his shot deflected off of Stars forward Evgenii Dadonov, and 11 seconds later, Andrew Cogliano made it 5-3, sweeping the puck into the net as it sat on the goal line.

Cale Makar had three assists, and Alexander Georgiev made 24 saves for the Avalanche (11-5-0).

Tyler Seguin had two goals, and Mason Marchment had two assists for the Stars (11-4-1). Jake Oettinger made 32 saves and allowed more than three goals for the first time this season.

Seguin gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 10:33 in the first period when Marchment found him on the back door from below the goal line.

Joe Pavelski made it 2-0 on the power play at 14:21 on a one-timer from the slot off a pass by Jason Robertson.

Seguin extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:12 in the second period on a rebound from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Miles Wood cut the lead to 3-1 at 13:27 on a breakaway, and Ryan Johansen cut it to 3-2 at 17:09 on a tipped shot from the slot on the power play.

Ross Colton scored into an empty net at 19:30 for the 6-3 final.