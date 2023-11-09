Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) game on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. MT against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena. The HFC initiative is a collaboration between the NHL and NHLPA to honor cancer survivors, supporters and everyone who continues to battle the disease. The campaign, which is supported by all 32 NHL teams, each of which designates one home game in the month of November as its HFC night, is celebrating its 25th anniversary and has raised over $32 million since its inception for individuals and families affected by cancer.

At this year’s game, six UCHealth cancer warriors will join the Avalanche players on the ice and be recognized during the pre-game Starting Lineups, an activation unique to the Colorado Avalanche. This group of cancer survivors are all avid Avalanche fans with backgrounds tied to the game of hockey. They attended practice and had a meet and greet with Avalanche players on Oct. 9 and will have their own lockers, complete with nameplate and jersey, at Ball Arena for this Thursday’s game.

"The stark reality that there are so many others equally deserving of this opportunity is not lost on me. I’m one of the lucky ones, who gets to celebrate another day of life with a community that will always mean the most to me - those that love the game of hockey,” said Alyse Ruff, who played hockey at Providence University in 2011 and was diagnosed with breast cancer. “Hockey has provided me with the most memorable moments in my life, and Hockey Fights Cancer is no exception - a once in a lifetime experience that will always hold a special place in my heart."

“In my fight with cancer, the thing that gets me through is the tremendous support that I receive from my own family and from my hockey family,” added Don Coombe, who has coached with the Arvada Hockey Association for two decades. “I am looking forward to this night because my family will be in attendance, along with 20,000 hockey fans in supporting our battle with cancer. I know I will feel the love! My motto is and will always be never give up!”

Fans attending Thursday’s game will be given an “I Fight For” placard upon entry and are invited to personalize them with the name of someone they support in the battle with cancer. Two photo booths located on the concourse at sections 106 and 144 will capture images of fans with their personalized cards. The photos will be featured on the Ball Arena Board throughout the game and also used in a special moment in the arena during the third period.

Ball Arena in-game elements and outside lighting will utilize lavender, which represents awareness of all cancers. The arena décor will include signage throughout the building, and much of Denver’s skyline and iconic buildings will be lit in lavender as well. The Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth will continue to celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer with a special visit by Bernie to a UCHealth hospital location at the end of November.

The Avalanche will also continue a Hockey Fights Cancer tradition by auctioning off team-issued Hockey Fights Cancer commemorative jerseys and hoodies beginning Monday, Nov. 27 and closing on Thu., Nov.30 at 8PM MT. Fans can access the auction by visiting ksc.givesmart.com or by texting KSC to 76278. A portion of proceeds from the auction will benefit patient programs and services in Colorado provided by the American Cancer Society as well as cancer research grant funding supported by the V Foundation.

Donations to support UCHealth’s oncology programs can be made to: https://www.uchospitalfoundation.org

About Hockey Fights Cancer™

Hockey Fights Cancer™ is an initiative founded in December 1998 by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association to raise money and awareness for hockey's most important fight. The Hockey Fights Cancer initiative is supported by the National Hockey League Foundation, the NHL Foundation, players, NHL Member Clubs, NHL Alumni, the NHL Officials' Association, Professional Hockey Trainers and Equipment Managers, corporate marketing partners, broadcast partners and fans throughout North America. To date, the Hockey Fights Cancer programs of the National Hockey League Foundation (in the US) and the NHL Foundation (in Canada), along with NHL supporters and fans, have donated more than $30 million to support the cancer programs of national and local cancer research institutions, children's hospitals, player charities and local charities. For more information about Hockey Fights Cancer, please go to hockeyfightscancer.com.

About Kroenke Sports Charities

Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 30,000 employees, 12 acute-care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth provides extensive community benefits and pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation.