Avalanche Signs O’Connor to Six-Year Extension

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Logan O’Connor to a six-year contract extension beginning with the 2025-26 season through the 2030-31 campaign.

O’Connor, 28, has spent his entire career with the Avalanche organization after signing as a free agent on July 23, 2018. He has tallied 82 points (35g/47a) in 263 regular-season games while adding six shorthanded goals and a +38 combined plus/minus rating. O’Connor has also appeared in 31 career postseason games (1g/4a) and helped Colorado win the 2022 Stanley Cup.

Despite being limited to 57 games in 2023-24 due to season-ending hip surgery (March 21), O’Connor still set a career high with 13 goals and added 12 assists for 25 points. He led the Avalanche with three shorthanded goals, all of which came in consecutive games from Oct. 17-21. O’Connor became the ninth player in NHL history to score a shorthanded tally in three straight games and the second in franchise history, joining Joe Sakic from Oct. 15-24, 1998.

“We are thrilled to have ‘OC’ under contract for the next seven years,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “He is a relentless worker and competitor who brings energy and grit to the lineup every night. His speed and skating ability makes him a dangerous two-way player and he is one of our top penalty killers. Logan is also a great teammate and takes pride in being a part of the Denver community.”

In 2022-23, the 6-foot, 175-pound forward set a career-high with 26 points (9g/17a) while appearing in all 82 games. He led the team in shorthanded goals (2) and shorthanded points (3-tied) that year and finished second on the club in hits (116). O’Connor dressed in a team-high 81 games during Colorado’s 2021-22 championship season and went on to skate in 17 postseason contests to help the Avs win the Stanley Cup.

Born in Missouri City, Texas, and raised in Calgary, Alberta, O’Connor produced 67 points (31g/36a) in 104 career American Hockey League outings. In his first professional season of 2018-19, O’Connor led the AHL with five shorthanded tallies and scored 19 goals, which was tied for second on the Colorado Eagles and tied for seventh among all league rookies. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 31, 2018 and tallied his first career NHL goal on Nov. 27, 2019 against Edmonton

Prior to turning pro, O’Connor spent three seasons at the University of Denver, where he helped the Pioneers capture the NCAA championship as a sophomore in 2016-17, appearing in all 44 games that year (7g/11a). He finished his college career with 43 points (16g/27a) in 108 games, winning a NCHC regular-season championship (2016-17) and tournament championship (2017-18), to go along with his national title.

O’Connor tallied 46 points (19g/27a) in 117 career games with Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League from 2013-15, where he helped the Stampede win the Clark Cup as league champions in 2015.