Avalanche Signs Kylington

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed defenseman Oliver Kylington (pronounced CHIH-lihng-tuhn) to a one-year contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Kylington, 27, appeared in 33 games for the Calgary Flames in 2023-24, recording eight points (3g/5a). Kylington, who missed the entire 2022-23 season and the first half of the 2023-24 campaign due to personal reasons, was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. He skated in his 200th career NHL game on April 16 at Vancouver.

Selected by Calgary in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kylington has recorded 55 points (17g/38a) in 201 career NHL games, all with the Flames. The Stockholm, Sweden native also appeared in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff contests, notching three points (1g/2a). In 2021-22, he recorded a career-high 31 points (9g/22a) in 73 games, ranking second among Flames defensemen in goals and third in points. Kylington made his NHL debut on April 9, 2016 at Minnesota and tallied his first career goal and assist on Dec. 8, 2018 vs. Nashville.

The 6-foot, 183-pound rearguard has also skated in 192 career AHL games with the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers, notching 91 points (28g/63a). Prior to being drafted, Kylington had spent his entire career in his native Sweden and represented his country at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.