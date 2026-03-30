Avalanche Signs DiMarsico

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Matthew DiMarsico to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 campaign. He will join the Colorado Eagles on an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

DiMarsico 22, signed out of the NCAA’s Penn State University where he recorded 42 points (18g/24a) in 37 games this past season for the Nittany Lions. The 42 points ranked second on the team behind only Gavin McKenna and the 18 goals led the club. DiMarsico’s goals and assists both marked single-season collegiate-highs and he received conference recognition by being named to the Big Ten Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

A native of Wexford, Pa., DiMarsico played three seasons for Penn State and collected 100 points (42g/58a) in 111 NCAA games from 2023-26. The Nittany Lions qualified for the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons with him on the team and made it as far as the National Semifinal in 2024-25. During that 2025 postseason run, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward deposited the overtime goal that clinched the Regional Championship and advanced Penn State to its first Frozen Four in program history.

Before Penn State, DiMarsico spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, posting 46 points (25g/21a) in 59 games to pace the team in tallies and finish fourth in points. He added an assist in three Clark Cup Playoff games that season.

DiMarsico also competed for Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Conn. in the U.S. High School circuit for part of 2021-22. He registered 36 points (16g/20a) in 27 contests.