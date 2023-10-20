Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

The shutout was Georgiev’s first of the season and 14th in the NHL.

“It feels great. The game went pretty well for me,” Georgiev said. “I felt sharp. I made some good saves. We cleaned up the rebounds pretty well. So, great effort, and glad we got to a good start here.”

Logan O'Connor scored short-handed for the second straight game, and Devon Toews had a goal and an assist for Colorado (4-0-0) in its home opener. Ryan Johansen, who was traded from the Nashville Predators on June 24, scored his first goal with the Avalanche.

“We're still fine-tuning our game, no question, but I think that all the guys are getting to know one another. They like one another,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “They're all good teammates, and that goes a long way for our culture. Everyone kind of understands the high expectations. So, we're getting there, and I think it's a lot of fun to play that way, when you're on the attack for most of the night and you just do the right things on the checking side of it so you can get back on the attack.”