The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the following players will be placed on waivers with the intention of being reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp:

Jacob MacDonald, D

Additionally, the following players have been reassigned to the Eagles’ camp:

Oskar Olausson, RW

Chase Bradley, LW

Tye Felhaber, LW

Nikita Prishchepov, LW