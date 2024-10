The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the following players will be placed on waivers with the intention of being reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp:

Jack Ahcan, D

Matthew Phillips, RW

Calle Rosen, D

Additionally, the following players have been reassigned to the Eagles’ camp:

Sean Behrens, D

Jean-Luc Foudy, RW

Jere Innala, LW

Jayson Megna, C

Trent Miner, G

Jason Polin, RW

Matthew Steinburg, LW