Avalanche Claim John Ludvig Off Waivers

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has claimed defenseman John Ludvig off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ludvig, 24, played the majority of his 2023-24 campaign for Pittsburgh and recorded five points (3g/2a) in 33 games, marking his first career NHL appearances. He also appeared in four contests for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound blueliner has also suited up in 74 career AHL games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Charlotte Checkers and Syracuse Crunch from 2020-24 where he’s registered 25 points (5g/20a). He was a part of two Calder Cup Playoff runs for the Checkers in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and enters this season with 10 games of AHL Playoff experience (0g/2a).

Prior to turning pro, Ludvig competed for the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL from 2017-20 and was selected to the league’s Western Conference First All-Star Team in 2019-20. He was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the third round (69th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.