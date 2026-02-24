Avalanche Acquire Kulak

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has acquired defenseman Brett Kulak from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Samuel Girard and a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Kulak, 32, was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with Edmonton on Dec. 12, 2025 and suited up in 25 games with the Penguins, chipping in seven points (1g/6a). The blueliner has recorded nine points (1g/8a) over 56 games in 2025-26 with the Oilers and Penguins while averaging 18:53 of average time on ice this season. The left-shot defenseman owns the ninth-longest active “Iron Man” streak, entering Wednesday with 320 consecutive games played dating back to March 24, 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defenseman has registered 134 points (29g/105a) in 636 career regular-season games with Pittsburgh, Edmonton, the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames from 2014-26. He’s added 24 points (3g/21a) over 98 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests and was a member of the Oilers teams that played in the Stanley Cup Final each of the last two seasons. Kulak set regular-season career-highs in goals (7) and assists (18) in 2024-25 with Edmonton.

Kulak was also a member of the 2020-21 Canadiens club that qualified for the Stanley Cup Final. His 98 playoff games lead all NHL defensemen since making his postseason debut in 2020 and are second among all skaters in that span behind only Corey Perry (119).

“First of all, we would like to thank Samuel for all he has done for the Avalanche organization both on and off the ice over the last nine seasons. 'G' is a great person and teammate and was a big part of the group that helped our turnaround back in 2017,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “We wish him and his family the best of luck in Pittsburgh.

“In Brett, we are acquiring a two-way defenseman who can play up and down the lineup. He logs big minutes in all situations and brings a ton of playoff experience that will help our blue line depth.”

The Edmonton, Alberta, native also appeared in 136 AHL games over parts of the 2012-19 campaigns (13g/41a). He was also a member of the then-ECHL Colorado Eagles for part of 2014-15. Prior to turning pro, Kulak played for the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants from 2010-14 and amassed 128 points (35g/93a) in 216 regular-season contests.

Kulak was originally drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Girard spent nine seasons in Colorado from 2017-26 and totaled 232 points (36g/196a) in 583 career games to rank among Avalanche/Nordiques defensemen in games played (4th), points (8th), assists (5th), and he registered the third-most blocked shots in franchise history (750). The Roberval, Quebec, native recorded 28 points (3g/25a) across 67 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, including chipping in three points (1g/2a) in seven appearances in 2021-22 to help the Avalanche capture the Stanley Cup.