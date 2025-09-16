Colorado Avalanche Announces 2025-26 Group and Theme Nights

Below are the Group and Theme Nights for the Colorado Avalanche 2025-26 regular season.
October 9, 2025: Home Opener - vs. Utah
Kick off the 2025-26 season at Ball Arena as the Avs face the Mammoth!
October 11, 2025: Hispanic Heritage Night - vs. Dallas
Join us for a night acknowledging Hispanic Heritage and Culture.
October 11, 2025: Oktoberfest - vs. Dallas
Join us for Oktoberfest on The Meadow before the Avs take on the Stars. Each Oktoberfest package includes six different beer sampling opportunities. Must be 21+ years of age to purchase and/or participate in the tasting.
October 18, 2025: Girls Hockey Night, Presented by IMA - vs. Boston
Celebrate girls and women in the sport we all love for Girls Hockey Night.
October 28, 2025: BE A GOOD PERSON - vs. New Jersey
We have partnered with BE A GOOD PERSON on a new collection! With this ticket package you can get a ticket and an exclusive Avs x BE A GOOD PERSON long sleeve.
November 11, 2025: Military Appreciation Night - vs. Anaheim
Join us as we honor those who are serving and have served our country for Military Appreciation Night. Each ticket package includes a beanie, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.
November 13, 2025: Fourth Wing Night (SOLD OUT) - vs. Buffalo
For the first time, the Colorado Avalanche will host Fourth Wing Night. Due to high demand, Fourth Wing Night is currently sold out. Please sign up for our 2025-26 Fourth Wing Night waitlist, using the email that you'd like to be contacted with. If we can release additional inventory, we will notify you via email.
November 16, 2025: Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UCHealth - vs. NY Islanders
Join us as we honor our cancer warriors with special features all game long. Select the Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package and it includes a special Hockey Fights Cancer water bottle.
December 2, 2025: Grateful Dead Night - vs. Vancouver
Join us for the 9th annual Avs Grateful Dead Night. Each ticket package includes a ticket and an Avalanche Grateful Dead Crewneck Sweatshirt. New this season is a limited opportunity to meet the official Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux pregame!
December 11, 2025: 30th Anniversary Celebration (1995-96), presented by KeyBank - vs. Florida
Celebrate the 1995-96 Stanley Cup Team with your favorite alumni!
December 31, 2025: New Year's Eve - vs. St. Louis
Ring in the New Year at Ball Arena! Stick around for postgame fireworks on the ice.
January 10, 2026: Next Generation Night - vs. Columbus
Join us when the kids run the show!
January 19, 2026: Educator Appreciation Night - vs. Washington
We're celebrating the educators of Avs Faithful with Educator Appreciation Night! Each ticket package comes with a ticket and a hockey stick tumbler.
January 23, 2026: 30th Anniversary Celebration (2000-01), presented by KeyBank - vs. Philadelphia
Celebrate the 2000-01 Stanley Cup Team with your favorite alumni!
February 2, 2026: Pride Night - vs. Detroit
The Avalanche is hosting its annual Pride Night! Get the Pride ticket package and get an Avalanche pride beanie.
February 28, 2026: Black Excellence Night - vs. Chicago
Join us as we celebrate Black Excellence in hockey and in our community! Each ticket package will include a ticket and an exclusive Black History hat.
March 10, 2026: 30th Anniversary Celebration (2021-22), presented by KeyBank - vs. Edmonton
Celebrate the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Team with your favorite alumni!
March 10, 2026: Pickleball Night - vs. Edmonton
Be there for Pickleball Night and get an exclusive Avalanche branded paddle.
March 16, 2026: Colorado Hockey Night, presented by Toyota - vs. Pittsburgh
Celebrate our state and our sport with athletes from all levels of the game! A Colorado Hockey Night Ticket Package includes a special Avalanche x Backyard Sports Long-Sleeve T-Shirt.
March 28, 2026: First Responders Night - vs. Winnipeg
Join us to honor our First Responders! Each ticket package comes with a ticket and a Long-Sleeve!
April 5, 2026: AANHPI Night - vs. St. Louis
Join us for a night acknowledging AANHPI Heritage and Culture. Each ticket package includes a ticket and an exclusive AANHPI hat.
April 9, 2026: Star Wars™ Night - vs. Calgary
The next edition of the Star Wars™ franchise is coming out this spring! Celebrate with an Avalanche Grogu bobblehead!