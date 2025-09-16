Colorado Avalanche Announces 2025-26 Group and Theme Nights

1920x1080
By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Below are the Group and Theme Nights for the Colorado Avalanche 2025-26 regular season.

October 9, 2025: Home Opener - vs. Utah

Kick off the 2025-26 season at Ball Arena as the Avs face the Mammoth!

October 11, 2025: Hispanic Heritage Night - vs. Dallas

Join us for a night acknowledging Hispanic Heritage and Culture.

October 11, 2025: Oktoberfest - vs. Dallas

Join us for Oktoberfest on The Meadow before the Avs take on the Stars. Each Oktoberfest package includes six different beer sampling opportunities. Must be 21+ years of age to purchase and/or participate in the tasting.

October 18, 2025: Girls Hockey Night, Presented by IMA - vs. Boston

Celebrate girls and women in the sport we all love for Girls Hockey Night.

October 28, 2025: BE A GOOD PERSON - vs. New Jersey

We have partnered with BE A GOOD PERSON on a new collection! With this ticket package you can get a ticket and an exclusive Avs x BE A GOOD PERSON long sleeve.

November 11, 2025: Military Appreciation Night - vs. Anaheim

Join us as we honor those who are serving and have served our country for Military Appreciation Night. Each ticket package includes a beanie, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

November 13, 2025: Fourth Wing Night (SOLD OUT) - vs. Buffalo

For the first time, the Colorado Avalanche will host Fourth Wing Night. Due to high demand, Fourth Wing Night is currently sold out. Please sign up for our 2025-26 Fourth Wing Night waitlist, using the email that you'd like to be contacted with. If we can release additional inventory, we will notify you via email.

November 16, 2025: Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UCHealth - vs. NY Islanders

Join us as we honor our cancer warriors with special features all game long. Select the Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package and it includes a special Hockey Fights Cancer water bottle.

December 2, 2025: Grateful Dead Night - vs. Vancouver

Join us for the 9th annual Avs Grateful Dead Night. Each ticket package includes a ticket and an Avalanche Grateful Dead Crewneck Sweatshirt. New this season is a limited opportunity to meet the official Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux pregame!

December 11, 2025: 30th Anniversary Celebration (1995-96), presented by KeyBank - vs. Florida

Celebrate the 1995-96 Stanley Cup Team with your favorite alumni!

December 31, 2025: New Year's Eve - vs. St. Louis

Ring in the New Year at Ball Arena! Stick around for postgame fireworks on the ice.

January 10, 2026: Next Generation Night - vs. Columbus

Join us when the kids run the show!

January 19, 2026: Educator Appreciation Night - vs. Washington

We're celebrating the educators of Avs Faithful with Educator Appreciation Night! Each ticket package comes with a ticket and a hockey stick tumbler.

January 23, 2026: 30th Anniversary Celebration (2000-01), presented by KeyBank - vs. Philadelphia

Celebrate the 2000-01 Stanley Cup Team with your favorite alumni!

February 2, 2026: Pride Night - vs. Detroit

The Avalanche is hosting its annual Pride Night! Get the Pride ticket package and get an Avalanche pride beanie.

February 28, 2026: Black Excellence Night - vs. Chicago

Join us as we celebrate Black Excellence in hockey and in our community! Each ticket package will include a ticket and an exclusive Black History hat.

March 10, 2026: 30th Anniversary Celebration (2021-22), presented by KeyBank - vs. Edmonton

Celebrate the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Team with your favorite alumni!

March 10, 2026: Pickleball Night - vs. Edmonton

Be there for Pickleball Night and get an exclusive Avalanche branded paddle.

March 16, 2026: Colorado Hockey Night, presented by Toyota - vs. Pittsburgh

Celebrate our state and our sport with athletes from all levels of the game! A Colorado Hockey Night Ticket Package includes a special Avalanche x Backyard Sports Long-Sleeve T-Shirt.

March 28, 2026: First Responders Night - vs. Winnipeg

Join us to honor our First Responders! Each ticket package comes with a ticket and a Long-Sleeve!

April 5, 2026: AANHPI Night - vs. St. Louis

Join us for a night acknowledging AANHPI Heritage and Culture. Each ticket package includes a ticket and an exclusive AANHPI hat.

April 9, 2026: Star Wars™ Night - vs. Calgary

The next edition of the Star Wars™ franchise is coming out this spring! Celebrate with an Avalanche Grogu bobblehead!

We are also bringing back Happy Hour and Family Packs for the 2025-26 season!

Happy Hour: Join us for all Thursday games for Avs Happy Hour, presented by Breckenridge Brewery. Each ticket package comes with a ticket and a Breck beer.

Family Pack: Every weekend game this season, get the Avs Family Pack and get a ticket, hot dog, fries, and a soda with each ticket package.

News Feed

Avs Fall 3-2 to Golden Knights at Rookie Showcase

Avs Use Third-Period Comeback to Defeat Utah 5-3 in Rookie Showcase

Avalanche Make Roster Move

Rookie Showcase: Players to Watch

Avalanche Hosts First Annual Youth Hockey Development Camp

Rookie Showcase: Know Before You Go

Avalanche Celebrates Local First Responders in Annual Battle of the Badges Game

Avalanche Announce 2025 Rookie Showcase Roster

NHL Announces National TV Schedule, Time Changes

Avalanche Legends Put on Show for Fans at Inaugural Colorado Alumni Faceoff Benefit Game

30 Goals for 30 Years of Avalanche History

Avalanche Signs Victor Olofsson

Avalanche Signs Gagne

Rookie Tournament and Training Camp Schedule

Avalanche-Mammoth Preseason Split-Squad Details Announced

Top Social Posts From the 2024-25 Season

Colorado Avalanche to Celebrate 30th Anniversary This Season

Avalanche Signs Kiviranta