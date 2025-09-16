Colorado Avalanche Announces 2025-26 Group and Theme Nights

Below are the Group and Theme Nights for the Colorado Avalanche 2025-26 regular season.

October 9, 2025: Home Opener - vs. Utah

Kick off the 2025-26 season at Ball Arena as the Avs face the Mammoth!

October 11, 2025: Hispanic Heritage Night - vs. Dallas

Join us for a night acknowledging Hispanic Heritage and Culture.

October 11, 2025: Oktoberfest - vs. Dallas

Join us for Oktoberfest on The Meadow before the Avs take on the Stars. Each Oktoberfest package includes six different beer sampling opportunities. Must be 21+ years of age to purchase and/or participate in the tasting.

October 18, 2025: Girls Hockey Night, Presented by IMA - vs. Boston

Celebrate girls and women in the sport we all love for Girls Hockey Night.

October 28, 2025: BE A GOOD PERSON - vs. New Jersey

We have partnered with BE A GOOD PERSON on a new collection! With this ticket package you can get a ticket and an exclusive Avs x BE A GOOD PERSON long sleeve.

November 11, 2025: Military Appreciation Night - vs. Anaheim

Join us as we honor those who are serving and have served our country for Military Appreciation Night. Each ticket package includes a beanie, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

November 13, 2025: Fourth Wing Night (SOLD OUT) - vs. Buffalo

For the first time, the Colorado Avalanche will host Fourth Wing Night. Due to high demand, Fourth Wing Night is currently sold out. Please sign up for our 2025-26 Fourth Wing Night waitlist, using the email that you'd like to be contacted with. If we can release additional inventory, we will notify you via email.

November 16, 2025: Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UCHealth - vs. NY Islanders

Join us as we honor our cancer warriors with special features all game long. Select the Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package and it includes a special Hockey Fights Cancer water bottle.

December 2, 2025: Grateful Dead Night - vs. Vancouver

Join us for the 9th annual Avs Grateful Dead Night. Each ticket package includes a ticket and an Avalanche Grateful Dead Crewneck Sweatshirt. New this season is a limited opportunity to meet the official Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux pregame!

December 11, 2025: 30th Anniversary Celebration (1995-96), presented by KeyBank - vs. Florida

Celebrate the 1995-96 Stanley Cup Team with your favorite alumni!

December 31, 2025: New Year's Eve - vs. St. Louis

Ring in the New Year at Ball Arena! Stick around for postgame fireworks on the ice.

January 10, 2026: Next Generation Night - vs. Columbus

Join us when the kids run the show!

January 19, 2026: Educator Appreciation Night - vs. Washington

We're celebrating the educators of Avs Faithful with Educator Appreciation Night! Each ticket package comes with a ticket and a hockey stick tumbler.

January 23, 2026: 30th Anniversary Celebration (2000-01), presented by KeyBank - vs. Philadelphia

Celebrate the 2000-01 Stanley Cup Team with your favorite alumni!

February 2, 2026: Pride Night - vs. Detroit

The Avalanche is hosting its annual Pride Night! Get the Pride ticket package and get an Avalanche pride beanie.

February 28, 2026: Black Excellence Night - vs. Chicago

Join us as we celebrate Black Excellence in hockey and in our community! Each ticket package will include a ticket and an exclusive Black History hat.

March 10, 2026: 30th Anniversary Celebration (2021-22), presented by KeyBank - vs. Edmonton

Celebrate the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Team with your favorite alumni!

March 10, 2026: Pickleball Night - vs. Edmonton

Be there for Pickleball Night and get an exclusive Avalanche branded paddle.

March 16, 2026: Colorado Hockey Night, presented by Toyota - vs. Pittsburgh

Celebrate our state and our sport with athletes from all levels of the game! A Colorado Hockey Night Ticket Package includes a special Avalanche x Backyard Sports Long-Sleeve T-Shirt.

March 28, 2026: First Responders Night - vs. Winnipeg

Join us to honor our First Responders! Each ticket package comes with a ticket and a Long-Sleeve!

April 5, 2026: AANHPI Night - vs. St. Louis

Join us for a night acknowledging AANHPI Heritage and Culture. Each ticket package includes a ticket and an exclusive AANHPI hat.

April 9, 2026: Star Wars™ Night - vs. Calgary

The next edition of the Star Wars™ franchise is coming out this spring! Celebrate with an Avalanche Grogu bobblehead!