Andrew Wilson Named Assistant General Manager

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has named Andrew Wilson as Assistant General Manager.

Wilson, 41, has spent the last 18 years working at the National Hockey League, including the past three years as Vice President of Central Registry. He was one of the primary contacts for the 32 member NHL teams regarding Collective Bargaining Agreement compliance and salary cap management, as well as handling trade calls and contract affairs.

In his role with the Avalanche, Wilson will work closely with General Manager Chris MacFarland on all hockey-related matters, including salary cap management, contract negotiations and CBA administration.