ALTITUDE SPORTS RETURNS TO XFINITY!

DENVER (Tuesday, February 4, 2025) – Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), owner of the Altitude Sports television network, and Comcast announced today that Altitude Sports has returned to Xfinity TV customers throughout Colorado and New Mexico, plus parts of Arizona and Kansas. Xfinity customers will now have access to all live game broadcasts of the KSE-owned Denver Nuggets (NBA) and Colorado Avalanche (NHL).

“We are thrilled to once again make Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games available on Comcast and Xfinity platforms in Colorado and the surrounding region,” said KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke. “This is the best possible outcome for Nuggets Nation and Avs Faithful, who now have a straightforward way to see every game on one service.”

Where available, Altitude Sports will be accessible through multiple platforms, providing Xfinity customers with options for how to watch and subscribe to the network, whether on television, online, or through their mobile device.

Beginning today, Altitude is on Xfinity channel 1250 in the Denver market as part of the Xfinity More Sports and Entertainment (MSE) video package, an add-on that can be purchased by subscribers to the Xfinity Sports & News, Popular TV, or Ultimate TV video services. The price for MSE on television will be adjusted to $15.95, effective April 8.

To add the MSE package to existing Xfinity service, click here. To sign up for new Xfinity service, click here. Current subscribers to the MSE package in the territory will see the Altitude network in their channel lineup today.

Xfinity internet-only customers also will be able to subscribe to live-game streaming via the Altitude+ app for $19.95 per month.

“Xfinity delivers the sports and entertainment customers love,” said J.D. Keller, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Mountain West Region. “We’re excited to give fans more ways to watch the recent world-champion Avalanche and Nuggets through this new agreement with Altitude.”

The channel lineup for Popular TV and Ultimate TV packages includes the national networks that carry designated Nuggets and Avalanche games – ABC, ESPN, and TNT – making every game available on one service.

“The real winners today are the fans,” said Mayor Mike Johnston. “In 20 years we’ll tell our children and grandchildren what it was like to watch Nathan MacKinnon and Nikola Jokić in their primes. This agreement gives fans more options on how to easily access games and ensures they won’t miss a second of the action. I’m thankful that Altitude and Comcast came to the table and worked together to close this deal. Their teamwork will benefit the fans, the players, and the city.”

Altitude Sports will remain available on all of its other current carriers. A series of free over-the-air broadcasts of Nuggets and Avalanche games on 9NEWS and My20 are not impacted by the Comcast agreement and will continue to be shown on all Xfinity plans with local channels.

