A Letter From Josh Kroenke

Avalanche Fans,

In 16 days, we will begin our 25th year in Ball Arena. It is remarkable to look back at all the history made here over the past quarter of a century, since my father took over ownership of this arena and franchise and first implemented his vision for the Avalanche. Along the way there have been eight division titles, including those that led to the 2001 and 2022 Stanley Cups, and legends like Peter Forsberg, Joe Sakic, Ray Bourque, Patrick Roy, Cale Makar, and last season’s Norris Trophy winner, Nathan MacKinnon.

As we prepare for the Avs home opener on October 12, we are excited to embark on a new chapter for Colorado hockey and our fans. Inspired by your passion and insatiable demand for your favorite teams, we are thrilled to share that we have a solution for you to watch all Avalanche games this season.

Thanks to our tremendous partners and the hard work of many of our teammates, we are pleased to announce an expanded distribution model for our Altitude Sports network that will give fans wider access to more live broadcasts of all games. Yes – all games.

Beginning in mid-October, every Altitude Sports broadcast of the Avs and the Denver Nuggets will be available on Altitude+, the new streaming home of Altitude Sports. You will be able to download Altitude+ on tablets and smart phones starting in mid-October, ensuring that Avs Faithful can enjoy content wherever they are on their preferred device. Altitude+ will carry at least 60 games per team and will be available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service for $19.95 per month.

Consistent with past years, Altitude Sports network will continue to carry local games on television for subscribers of DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and Spectrum TV. (For a full list of providers carrying Altitude Sports, visit www.altitudesports.com/how-to-watch.)

In addition, today we announced a broadcast rights agreement with TEGNA, which will enable 20 Avalanche games to be shown for free over-the-air on Denver’s 9NEWS (KUSA-TV) and My20 (KTVD-TV). This is in addition to the 17 nationally televised games that were previously revealed. Games airing on 9NEWS and My20 will be produced by Altitude Sports and will feature the same talent with Marc Moser, Mark Rycroft, Kyle Keefe, John-Michael Liles, John Mitchell, and Yan Stastny.

This is an exciting time for Colorado sports and we cannot wait for you to be with us every step of the way this season in our quest to bring the Stanley Cup back to Denver.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you at Ball Arena soon.

Josh Kroenke

Governor, Colorado Avalanche