Year in Review: Lawson Crouse

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

On the Ice

Crouse played 81 games during his ninth NHL season, and it was the second straight year he’s played all but one game. It’s also the third time he’s hit this career-high in games played. Last season, Crouse scored 12 goals and added six assists for 18 points. He had 39 penalty minutes, two game-winning goals, and averaged 13:44 of ice time.

Throughout the inaugural campaign, Crouse was a leader in the locker room and on the ice. On Oct. 8, Crouse was named the team’s Associate Captain.