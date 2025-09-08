Year in Review: Lawson Crouse

Take a look back at the associate captain’s first season in Utah

Crouse
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

On the Ice

Crouse played 81 games during his ninth NHL season, and it was the second straight year he’s played all but one game. It’s also the third time he’s hit this career-high in games played. Last season, Crouse scored 12 goals and added six assists for 18 points. He had 39 penalty minutes, two game-winning goals, and averaged 13:44 of ice time.

Throughout the inaugural campaign, Crouse was a leader in the locker room and on the ice. On Oct. 8, Crouse was named the team’s Associate Captain.

In addition to wearing a letter last season, Crouse also celebrated some milestones. On Oct. 10, Crouse recorded his 200th career NHL point. He had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Islanders.

The Crouse Family Taking Over

During the team’s mentor’s trip in December, there was a different member of the Crouse family speaking up in the locker room, Lawson’s sister Kyla! Take a look back at her crushing the starting lineup read:

For the Fans

Crouse knows the impact he and his teammates have had in Utah throughout the organization’s first season. Even though he was preparing for a game, the associate captain took a minute to make a lifelong memory for a fan at Delta Center.

Keeping Up with the Crouses

At the start of 2025, Lawson and his wife Claire shared a bit of their lives with a house tour! In addition to learning more about their life outside of hockey, the Crouses introduced another member of their family, Butter!

