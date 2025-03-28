Yamamoto Looks to Bring Immediate Impact

The forward joins Utah’s lineup against the Florida Panthers

Yamamoto Blog copy
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Kailer Yamamoto will return to Utah’s lineup Friday night when the team takes on the Florida Panthers. Yamamoto was recalled on Wednesday and joined the team on their three-game road trip on Wednesday in Tampa.

“It’s an awesome feeling, I wasn’t expecting it,” Yamamoto shared of his call-up. “I was on a road trip actually but to get called up, (it’s) very exciting.”

Head coach André Tourigny believes Yamamoto’s skillset will help the team as Utah looks to bounce back from last night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“(Yamamoto) is a guy who has had experience in big games and big moments,” Tourigny explained. “He’s been successful in the NHL. I think (due to) circumstance, the way it happened this year, we didn’t have the opportunity to call him up, but I always considered him as an NHL player.

“He plays with a lot of pace,” Tourigny continued. “He recovers loose pucks, he wins battles, he’s on the puck all the time, so I think he can bring some energy to our team.”

Throughout his 51 games this season in Tucson, Yamamoto has 51 points, 21 of which are goals. Finding that scoring ability is part of what he’s improved on.

“I think everything,” Yamamoto explained. “My (defensive) game, be able to create offense, being able to learn how to score, make those plays, see what works and what doesn’t, kind of stuff like that.

“I was playing very good hockey down in the AHL, so I think hopefully just bring that up here. Keep making plays, keep my confidence up.”

