Utah Signs Michal Kunc to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

By Press Release

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Michal Kunc to a one-year, two-way contract.

Kunc, 24, earned 13-22-35 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 games with HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga this season, setting new career highs in goals, assists and points. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward led his team in assists and points, and his +22 rating also finished fourth among all league skaters. Kunc posted seven multi-point games and set a new Extraliga career high with 2-2-4 against HC Vítkovice on Oct. 29. He also registered back-to-back three-point games from Jan. 3-5, including his first career Extraliga hat trick against HC Litvínov, as part of a season-long, three-game goal streak (6-1-7).

Since 2019-20, Kunc has tallied 34-55-89 and 66 PIM in 222 career Extraliga games with HC Olomouc and HC Kometa Brno. He has added 2-1-3 and 2 PIM in 11 career playoff appearances, all with HC Olomouc.

A native of Brno, Czechia, Kunc also previously recorded 3-3-6 in 23 games with AZ Havířov and HK Horácká Slavia Třebíč of the second-highest Czech league and registered 37-20-57 in 42 games with HC Kometa Brno’s under-20 team.

