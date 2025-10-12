NASHVILLE -- Dylan Guenther scored 2:56 into overtime, and the Utah Mammoth rallied for a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Guenther scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Predators
Forward also gets assist, wins it at 2:56 after McBain ties it in 3rd for Utah
Guenther, who also had an assist, got around Predators forward Fedor Svechkov and beat Nashville goalie Juuse Saros on a forehand-to-backhand move to win it.
“I think just as you get more comfortable playing in close games and you’re in those situations all the time, you get better at it,” Guenther said. “Those are the ones you want to play in when the game is close. The game is on the line. Every shift matters, and that’s when we want to be at our best.”
Jack McBain scored the tying goal midway through the third period, and Logan Cooley also scored for the Mammoth (1-1-0). Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.
Filip Forsberg and Erik Haula scored for the Predators (1-0-1). Saros made 20 saves.
“I thought we played a pretty good game,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. “I thought the first two periods were pretty good. I think the last period in the first 15 (minutes), we kind of gave them a little too many looks. But even after the score, I thought we had some good looks to get that winning goal. Overall, I thought it was a pretty good game.”
McBain tied it 2-2 at 11:37 of the third period on a rebound of a shot from the point from Sean Durzi.
“I think you look back at last year and we had a ton of overtime games that went the wrong way for us,” McBain said. “When you’re sitting there at the end of the year and you’re in a playoff race, those are the ones you kind of look back at if you could find a way to get those. Huge win for us.”
Cooley gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 2:21 of the first period on a one-timer on a 3-on-1 rush. Josi turned the puck over in the offensive zone, and Guenther made a cross ice-pass on the ensuing rush to Cooley for the goal.
“We probably had our ‘B’ game,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “We talk about mental strength and being tough mentally. We got in the box a little bit too much in the second and instead of [folding], we really bounced back and played better in the third. We had better battles, and we were resilient.”
Forsberg tied it 1-1 at 7:23 on a snap shot from the left face-off circle. Brady Martin, the No. 5 pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Draft, had an assist on the goal for his first NHL point.
“I’ve definitely been looking for it,” Martin said. “To finally get it, it’s great and it feels amazing. I wish we would’ve gotten the win tonight, but it is what it is.”
Haula gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 13:13 of the second period on a loose puck in the crease that bounced in off his body.
“Lots of fight from our group,” Haula said. “Four lines. Like I said, there’s lots of good all over. [Saros] is playing great, giving us a chance to win. Overall, a good spot to keep moving forward.”
Josi had an apparent goal overturned 26 seconds into the third period after Utah successfully challenged the play for offside.
NOTES: The Mammoth played 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive game. … Predators forward Luke Evangelista made his season debut after signing a two-year, $6 million contract on Oct. 4. He finished with one assist and two shots on goal in 13:28 of ice time. … Durzi got hit in overtime by Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault and did not return. There was no update on his status after the game.