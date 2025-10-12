Guenther scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Predators

Jack McBain scored the tying goal midway through the third period, and Logan Cooley also scored for the Mammoth (1-1-0). Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Erik Haula scored for the Predators (1-0-1). Saros made 20 saves.

“I thought we played a pretty good game,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. “I thought the first two periods were pretty good. I think the last period in the first 15 (minutes), we kind of gave them a little too many looks. But even after the score, I thought we had some good looks to get that winning goal. Overall, I thought it was a pretty good game.”

McBain tied it 2-2 at 11:37 of the third period on a rebound of a shot from the point from Sean Durzi.

“I think you look back at last year and we had a ton of overtime games that went the wrong way for us,” McBain said. “When you’re sitting there at the end of the year and you’re in a playoff race, those are the ones you kind of look back at if you could find a way to get those. Huge win for us.”