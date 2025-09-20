Utah Kicks off Preseason Against Colorado

COLGamePreview9.21.25

The Utah Mammoth start their preseason slate with split squad games against the Colorado Avalanche. Sunday’s games kick off a schedule of seven preseason games and are two of the three contests over the next two days.

The first game is at 2:30 p.m. MT at Magness Arena. You can listen on 97.5FM, KSL Sports Zone, KSL App, and the NHL app. Host Adrian Denny, play-by-play Mike Folta, and analyst Nick Olczyk will have the call. This game will be simulcast on Mammoth+.

Sunday’s second game is at 6:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. Matt McConnell and Dominic Moore will have the call on the TV side, and the game will be streamed on Mammoth+. Host Adrian Denny, play-by-play Mike Folta, and analyst Nick Olczyk will be live through both games on 97.5FM, KSL SportsZone, KSL App, and the NHL app.

Full coverage from tomorrow’s preseason games will be on UtahMammoth.com and the Utah Mammoth social media channels.

