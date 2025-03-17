Cooley breaks tie in 3rd, Utah defeats Canucks

It was Cooley’s first point in seven games, ending his longest drought of the season, and came after he was moved from center to left wing.

“Feels like it's been two years since I got one in the back of the net,” Cooley said. “It truly does feel like the weight of the world is off my shoulders now, and I could just play and get back to what I was doing that makes anyone successful and not thinking too much now.”

Kevin Stenlund and Clayton Keller also scored, Schmaltz had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves for Utah (30-26-11), which had lost three of four (1-1-2).

“That was one of our better games under pressure, the way we reacted,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “They tried to push us around in the first period. We called their bluff, we stayed composed and we played really well the rest of the game.”

Utah, which swept the three-game season series against Vancouver, moved two points behind the Canucks and St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. The Calgary Flames are also tied in points with Utah but have played two fewer games.

“Playoff hopes are on the line to an extent in a game like this, and so it brings us right back into the mix,” Utah forward Alex Kerfoot said. “We’ve just got to keep building because we're still trying to track down three teams.”

Quinn Hughes scored, and Lankinen made 20 saves for the Canucks (31-25-11), who had won two straight, including 6-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

“Obviously, we could have separated ourselves today, and I think that was something that everyone knew how big that would be,” Hughes said. “But now we're just still in the same position we've been in, which is do or die pretty much every day. And it's exciting, so everyone should be up in here and excited.”

Dylan Guenther appeared to put Utah ahead 1-0 at 1:26 of the second period on a rebound in tight, but the goal was waved off for goalie interference on Michael Carcone.