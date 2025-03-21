Utah Hockey Club to Host Next Gen Game on 3/22 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When the Utah Hockey Club hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon there will be a younger feel to the game, as it’s the organization’s first-ever Next Gen game. Throughout the afternoon, Delta Center will have a high-energy, family-friendly game experience that highlights emerging stars and engages young fans. It’ll be an opportunity for fans of all ages to bond over hockey and the newest team in the Beehive State!

Several kids will take over different roles throughout the game and on the broadcast. Look out for the kid PA Announcer, kid Broadcaster, and kids working with the host and mascots. In addition, younger fans will participate in Saturday’s in-game contests. This entire experience will provide the next generation a chance to celebrate Utah Hockey Club and start their fan journey with the team.

Saturday is a game you do not want to miss. Tickets are still available, click here!