Utah Hockey Club to Host Next Gen Game on 3/22 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Utah Hockey Club to Host Next Gen Game on 3/22

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

When the Utah Hockey Club hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon there will be a younger feel to the game, as it’s the organization’s first-ever Next Gen game. Throughout the afternoon, Delta Center will have a high-energy, family-friendly game experience that highlights emerging stars and engages young fans. It’ll be an opportunity for fans of all ages to bond over hockey and the newest team in the Beehive State!

Several kids will take over different roles throughout the game and on the broadcast. Look out for the kid PA Announcer, kid Broadcaster, and kids working with the host and mascots. In addition, younger fans will participate in Saturday’s in-game contests. This entire experience will provide the next generation a chance to celebrate Utah Hockey Club and start their fan journey with the team.

Saturday is a game you do not want to miss. Tickets are still available, click here!

News Feed

Utah Hockey Club scores final 3 goals, pulls away from Sabres

Oilers score 7, ease past Utah Hockey Club to gain in Pacific

Cooley breaks tie in 3rd, Utah defeats Canucks

Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks

Maple Leafs recover for shootout win against Utah

Bedard scores in OT, Blackhawks recover to top Utah

Vejmelka makes 38 saves, Utah scores 3 straight to rally past Detroit

Meier breaks tie in 3rd, Devils defeat Utah Hockey Club

Keller has 5 points, Utah cruises past Wild for 3rd straight win

Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Canucks

Doughty gets 3 points, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

Vejmelka, Utah recover for shootout win against Capitals 

Hurricanes pull away from Utah, end 3-game losing streak

Guenther scores in OT for 2nd straight game, Utah Hockey Club tops Blue Jackets

Guenther scores with 1 second left in OT, Utah Hockey Club tops Flyers

Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid