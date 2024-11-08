Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

Guenther gave Utah a 3-2 lead at 16:39 after intercepting Jordan Kyrou’s pass in the offensive zone and scoring when his centering pass deflected off Blues defenseman Colton Parayko on a 2-on-1. Guenther was looking to pass the puck to Logan Cooley.

"Kind of a lucky bounce," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "[Parayko] made a good defensive read and sometimes you get rewarded like that."

Kyrou had gained the offensive zone going from left to right and tried to drop a pass back to Ryan Suter, but Guenther picked it off to create the 2-on-1.

"As a team, we have to recognize that we haven't played well for 55 minutes of the game, and we're in a 2-2 game and we just have to push that to overtime," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. "... It's just a bad bounce, but it shouldn't be in there at that point."