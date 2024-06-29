Utah Hockey Club Selects Cole Beaudoin with the 24th Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft

GettyImages-2159750480

Club acquired 24th overall pick from Colorado Avalanche in exchange for 2024 second round draft choice (38th), 2024 third round draft choice (71st) and 2025 second round draft choice (NYR)

Utah Hockey Club selected forward Cole Beaudoin from Barrie (OHL) in the first round (24th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The club acquired the 24th overall pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Utah’s 2024 second round draft choice (38th overall), 2024 third round draft choice (71st overall) and a 2025 second round draft choice via the New York Rangers. 

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Beaudoin recorded 28-34-62 in 67 games during the 2023-24 season with Barrie, ranking second on the team in assists and third in goals and points. He led the team with 12 power-play goals, had four game-winning goals and added three short-handed goals. Barrie’s alternate captain also tallied 2-3-5 in six playoff games.

During the 2022-23 season with Barrie, the Kanata, Ontario, native registered 8-12-30 in 63 games and added two assists in 13 playoff games. 

Beaudoin, who was ranked 25th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, tallying 2-2-4 in seven games. He also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording 3-3-6 in five games.

News Feed

Utah Hockey Club Selects Tij Iginla with the Sixth Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Michael Kesselring to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club to Make Capital Investment into Utah Olympic Oval to Create Practice Facility for 2024-25 Season

Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Liam O’Brien to Three-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Vladislav Kolyachonok to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Ben McCartney to One-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Patrik Koch to One-Year Contract 

Utah Hockey Club and Black Desert Resort Form Partnership Marking Historic Milestone

Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule for Inaugural Season  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Matt Villalta to Two-Year Contract  

Utah Hockey Club to Hold Prospect Development Camp July 1-5 at Park City Ice Arena 

Smith Entertainment Group Appoints Chris Armstrong as President of Hockey Operations for Utah Hockey Club

Utah Hockey Club Signs Julian Lutz to Entry-Level Contract  

Utah Hockey Club Signs Noel Nordh to Entry-Level Contract

Utah Hockey Club Draft Party - June 28

Smith Entertainment Group Officially Acquires NHL Franchise

This Is Utah's Team

Players excited for fresh start with Utah NHL team