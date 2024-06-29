Utah Hockey Club Selects Cole Beaudoin with the 24th Pick in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club selected forward Cole Beaudoin from Barrie (OHL) in the first round (24th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The club acquired the 24th overall pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Utah’s 2024 second round draft choice (38th overall), 2024 third round draft choice (71st overall) and a 2025 second round draft choice via the New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Beaudoin recorded 28-34-62 in 67 games during the 2023-24 season with Barrie, ranking second on the team in assists and third in goals and points. He led the team with 12 power-play goals, had four game-winning goals and added three short-handed goals. Barrie’s alternate captain also tallied 2-3-5 in six playoff games.

During the 2022-23 season with Barrie, the Kanata, Ontario, native registered 8-12-30 in 63 games and added two assists in 13 playoff games.

Beaudoin, who was ranked 25th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, tallying 2-2-4 in seven games. He also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording 3-3-6 in five games.