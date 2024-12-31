Schwartz has 3 points, Kraken pull away from Utah in 3rd

Logan Cooley scored to extend his road point streak to 10 games, and Alex Kerfoot also had a goal for Utah (16-14-6), which has lost four straight (0-3-1). Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves.

“I think all night long was a little bit of the same story. We forced the play too much,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think we gave up too much. At the end of the day, we were capable of having possession and stuff like that, but we pressed. We’re feeling the pressure right now of scoring goals instead of just playing the game [and taking] what is in front of us.

“We have guys who really want to win, they want to get the result, but they’re forcing it and we’re our own worst enemy at times.”

Cooley gave Utah a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:41 of the first period. He scored with a one-timer from the right circle that deflected off Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson’s stick under Grubauer.

Gourde tied it 1-1 at 18:06 of the first. Vejmelka kicked out Ryker Evans’ shot from the left point, but the rebound went right onto the stick of Gourde, who shot past the sprawling goalie.

Burakovsky gave Seattle a 2-1 lead just 51 seconds later, redirecting Schwartz’s wrist shot from the top of the right circle five-hole on Vejmelka.

“The first look that I was looking for kind of got closed off,” Schwartz said. “Then I saw [Burakovsky] going to the net, and I was kind of flat-footed, so I just tried to get it in the direction of the net, and he did a good job of getting there and getting a stick on it.”