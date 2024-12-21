Guenther scores 2 more, Utah edges Wild to extend point streak to 7

Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves for Utah (16-11-5), which won its fourth straight and is 6-0-1 during its point streak.

“Yeah, really good,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Bench was rock solid. I think we defended well, we kept them as much as possible on the outside. They're a tough team to play. They have elite players, but really happy the way we play against their top player in the second part of the game, not really in the first, but I think we got better.”

Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild (20-9-4), who have lost three straight and four of five. Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves.

“I thought we played a pretty good game, just we didn’t find a way to win it,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said.

Zuccarello put the Wild ahead 1-0 at 10:20 of the first period on a snap shot off a quick return feed from Kirill Kaprizov.

“We're creating chances but they don't go in right now, but obviously we got to keep the puck out of our net,” Zuccarello said.