Utah Hockey Club Inaugural Season Jerseys To Go On Sale November 15

SALT LAKE CITY (November 13, 2024) – Today, Utah Hockey Club announced the first availability of their highly-anticipated 2024-25 jerseys will be available for purchase starting Nov. 15 in person at the Team Store inside Delta Center, online at NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca, and at the NHL flagship store in New York City. This marks a historic milestone for the National Hockey League’s (NHL) newest franchise, as the first time fans will be able to proudly wear the official jerseys of Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season.

“Obtaining jerseys for our fans has been a top priority, and we’ve worked tirelessly with our partners at Fanatics and the NHL to make that happen within an accelerated timeline,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations and alternate governor of Utah Hockey Club. “Our jerseys embody a collective excitement and pride across Utah for our inaugural season, and we can’t wait for our fans to take home a piece of history and wear it proudly throughout Delta Center and our community.”

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 15, fans can purchase a full complement of jerseys in adult sizes of the black home and white away jerseys, priced at $275 for customized jerseys, $250 for player versions, and $200 for blank jerseys. The jerseys, which were revealed as part of the team’s inaugural season identity in June, embody a clean, crisp, and classic aesthetic. Exclusive to purchases at Utah’s official Team Store, all 2024-25 season jerseys will come adorned with two inaugural season patches. There will be a limited number of jerseys available on Friday, and to ensure as many fans as possible can be a part of the first release, purchases at the Team Store will be limited to two (2) jerseys per person, per transaction.

Utah Hockey Club season ticket members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale at the Team Store inside Delta Center on Friday beginning at 8 A.M. MT, ahead of the general public release. Utah Hockey Club season ticket members will be required to show their membership card to gain access to the store for pre-sale. The Team Store will be open to the general public from 12-3 P.M. Friday, and again to fans with tickets to Utah’s game against Vegas when doors open at 5:30 P.M. Jerseys will also be available for purchase online at NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca starting at 8 A.M. MT on Friday. Additional retailers will offer both jerseys starting Nov. 20.

“We know the demand for Utah’s jerseys will be extremely high,” said Armstrong. “To meet that demand, fans have a variety of ways to access and purchase Utah Hockey Club jerseys - whether local to Utah or elsewhere. We continue to be committed to ensuring additional inventory arrives at the Team Store throughout this season.”

The Nov. 15 on-sale marks the first of multiple planned drops, with additional adult and youth sizing becoming available in the coming weeks and extending into 2025.